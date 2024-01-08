FC 24: Finisher Evolutions Guide

The best EVO yet?

2024 has started fantastically, and EA is ensuring that all players are enthralled by content with Team of the Year fast approaching. '

The FC Versus promo is out now, and EA has released a few new Evolutions into the game too, with the Finisher Evolution the latest of the bunch.

We have the complete guide to the Finisher Evolution, showing you how to complete it, and giving you three suggestions on players to use in the EVO, so without further ado let's take a look at the Finisher Evolutions Guide.

Finisher Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 100k coins or 500 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Finisher Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every right-winger in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Finisher Evolution.

Overall: Max. 86

Pace: Max. 92

Passing: Max. 90

Finishing: Max. 88

Must not be: CM

Position: RW

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

Best players for the Finisher Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Finisher Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Caroline Graham Hansen, or Marcos Llorente, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich - 86 OVR)

In terms of chemistry, our first suggestion for the Finisher Evolution is the perfect option. Team of the Week Kingsley Coman is our first choice for the Finisher Evolution and he looks even more fantastic in the Evolution compared to his TOTW card. Once evolved, Coman increases to an 89 OVR, with 93 pace, 84 shooting, 86 passing, and 92 dribbling.

Anderson Talisca (Al Nassr - 86 OVR)

Another choice for the Finisher Evolution is another Team of the Week card, this time by the name of Anderson Talisca. The Brazilian can play in numerous positions, including RM, CAM, and ST, as well as right-wing which is a requirement for this EVO. Once evolved, Talisca is 89-rated with insane stats including, 88 pace, 94 shooting, 88 passing, 90 dribbling, and 83 physical.

Fran Kirby (Chelsea - 86 OVR)

Special cards are hard to overlook at this stage in the FC 24 cycle, and our third and final choice is another promo player. This time we have picked Chelsea midfielder Fran Kirby, who has an 86-rated Triple Threat card. Once used in the Evolution, Kirby increases to an 89 OVR with 91 pace, 91 shooting, 86 passing, and an insane 94 dribbling. This promo makes cards stacked!

How to complete the Finisher Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by three OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Finisher Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +2

Physical: +3

Volleys: +4

Penalties: +3

Level 2 Challenges:

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Passing: +4

Weak Foot: +1*

Shot Power: +3

Long Shots: +3

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Dribbling: +2

Finishing: +8

Attack Positioning: +5

PlayStyle+: Trivela

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Finisher Evolution, and upgraded your player by three OVRs!

