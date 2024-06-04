How to Complete FC 24 Fantasy FC Hero Bompastor SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the Fantasy FC Hero Sonia Bompastor SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, taking a brief break from the Flashback and End of an Era drops.

Below, we'll take a look at Sonia Bompastor's official rating, stats, and the cheapest ways to complete her SBC so you can add the defender to your team!

Fantasy FC Hero Bompastor SBC Cheapest Solutions

As the TOTS promo prepares to conclude in the coming days, EA has dropped a Fantasy FC Hero, with player-turned-manager Sonia Bompastor receiving a special player item.

Available to earn by completing four Squad Building Challenges, Bompastor made over 160 appearances for Lyon, scoring 30 goals throughout her time with the club.

Fantasy FC Hero Bompastor

EA has rewarded Bompastor with a 93-rated Fantasy FC Hero card, which includes 94 Pace, 91 Shooting, 92 Passing, 93 Dribbling, 91 Defending, and 84 Physical.

On top of that, the LB also comes with Four-Star Skill Moves and a Four-Star Weak Foot, as well as the Whipped Pass PlayStyle+ and Relentless PlayStyle+ to round off an incredible card.

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

France

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once all of the required squads have been submitted, you will be able to add Fantasy FC Hero Sonia Bompastor and four packs to your Ultimate Team for around 237K coins.

Will you be completing this latest SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

