How to Complete FC 24 Fantasy FC Hero Bompastor SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the Fantasy FC Hero Sonia Bompastor SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, taking a brief break from the Flashback and End of an Era drops.
Below, we'll take a look at Sonia Bompastor's official rating, stats, and the cheapest ways to complete her SBC so you can add the defender to your team!
Fantasy FC Hero Bompastor SBC Cheapest Solutions
As the TOTS promo prepares to conclude in the coming days, EA has dropped a Fantasy FC Hero, with player-turned-manager Sonia Bompastor receiving a special player item.
Available to earn by completing four Squad Building Challenges, Bompastor made over 160 appearances for Lyon, scoring 30 goals throughout her time with the club.
EA has rewarded Bompastor with a 93-rated Fantasy FC Hero card, which includes 94 Pace, 91 Shooting, 92 Passing, 93 Dribbling, 91 Defending, and 84 Physical.
On top of that, the LB also comes with Four-Star Skill Moves and a Four-Star Weak Foot, as well as the Whipped Pass PlayStyle+ and Relentless PlayStyle+ to round off an incredible card.
France
Requirements:
- France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
Once all of the required squads have been submitted, you will be able to add Fantasy FC Hero Sonia Bompastor and four packs to your Ultimate Team for around 237K coins.
Will you be completing this latest SBC? Let us know in the comments below!
