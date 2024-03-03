FC 24: How to complete Fantasy FC Hero Smolarek SBC - Costs & Solutions

More firepower for your Ultimate Team!

03 Mar 2024 8:11 PM +00:00

As the Fantasy FC promo enters its second week in FC 24 Ultimate Team, eight new Fantasy FC Heroes have been added as part of Team 2. One of them is the Fantasy FC Hero Smolarek SBC.

On top of the cards attainable through packs, EA has also released a bunch of promo-themed content via SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions, and the latest SBC is available now for players to complete.

Fantasy FC Hero Włodzimierz Smolarek is now in Ultimate Team and below, we have the cheapest solutions so you can add the Polish forward to your squad.

Fantasy FC Hero Smolarek SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new player SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with former Feyenoord and Borussia Dortmund striker Ebi Smolarek being given a Fantasy FC Hero card.

The Polish forward, who also played as a winger, will be relying on the performances of Borussia Dortmund for additional upgrades to his Fantasy FC Heroes item.

Smolarek has been given an 88 OVR card with some great stats, including 98 Balance, 95 Acceleration, 93 Dribbling, and 93 Finishing. His Fantasy FC Heroes card also possesses the Press Proven and Rapid Playstyles +.

Now you know what sort of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Fantasy FC Hero Smolarek SBC.

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: EasySBC 85-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: EasySBC Top Form

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: EasySBC 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

Once all of the necessary squads have been submitted for this SBC, you will be able to add Fantasy FC Hero Włodzimierz Smolarek to your Ultimate Team for around 370K Coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!

Fantasy FC Team 2 is Here | Team of the Week 24 Out Now | Title Update 10 Predicted Release Date & Fixes | Prime Gaming Pack 5 Rewards | Base Hero Catch Up Evolutions Guide | Career Mode Features Fans Want in FC 25

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.