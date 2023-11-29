FC 24 Face Scan Updates are taking too LONG!

FC 24 officially released two months ago today, representing the start of a new era under EA following the conclusion of their 30-year partnership with FIFA.

For some players, there was hope that the rebrand would signal a fresh start, with major changes, improvements, and highly demanded features finally making their way into the game.

Others, however, remained wary, citing the lack of progress made in between previous titles. Unfortunately, those with reservations were ultimately proved correct, and FC 24 has endured a tough start due to several gameplay bugs and a lack of changes across the board.

Prior to recent patches, there were a number of game-breaking issues spoiling the experience for many, which you can read more about here. Despite five Title Updates going live, some minor flaws remain, and one of them shouldn't even exist!

Where are FC 24's face scan updates?!

Now this isn't classed as a bug or glitch, nor is it one of the more pressing matters, but it is classed as a massive pet peeve of ours when it comes to FIFA and EA FC.

Could somebody please tell us why, especially having spent £70 - £100 on a new game, so many player face scans are still missing after developers have had a whole year to add them?

It's appreciated that some are often added as part of squad and title updates, but this should not be the case. People want to play the game using their favourite teams and players, and after spending that much money, authentic face scans should be there at launch, not after.

It has now been well over a month since footage emerged of Spurs, Burnley, and Brighton players going through the scanning process with EA, yet there's still no sign of them in-game. The same can be said for some Sheffield United and Luton Town players, six months after they secured promotion to the English top flight!

There is bound to be a perfectly reasonable explanation for it, but still, fans deserve better when new titles launch, instead of having to wait ages for something that should already be in the game.

This isn't something that will annoy everyone, but we're not alone on this topic, and it's one of the many things EA must improve moving forward.

More face scans, quicker updates, please.

