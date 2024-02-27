Ex-Arsenal Star Removed From FC 24

These players will be missed!

27 Feb 2024 11:10 AM +00:00

FC 24 is an ever-changing game, with constant title and squad updates giving fans a realistic football feel at all times.

Whilst the game is home to thousands of insane football players, there are boundaries that EA is unable to cross due to licensing issues, with many stars playing in leagues that don't exist in the world of FC 24.

With players moving around the world to different clubs and retiring from football, this can sometimes mean that EA has to remove players from their beloved game, and we have a list of 10 players who are no longer in FC 24 following the latest squad update.

10 players removed from FC 24

The latest squad update has hit FC 24, and Career Mode fans starting a new save have some players to consider before becoming a manager at a new club.

That's because 10 players have been removed from FC 24 including one ex-Arsenal star!

Whilst the latest update provided fans with lots of changes, particularly with players who made transfers in late January, some players are no longer eligible to use in FC 24, and we have a least of each player that was removed, and the reason why EA took them out of the game.

We will list the 10 players removed from FC 24 and the reason for their expulsion from the game.

click to enlarge Credit: RaatjeFC Carlos Vela

Carlos Vela (79 OVR / 79 POT) - Currently a Free Agent

(79 OVR / 79 POT) - Currently a Free Agent Juan Sforza (70 OVR / 84 POT) - Moved to Vasco De Gama

(70 OVR / 84 POT) - Moved to Vasco De Gama Lincoln (75 OVR / 79 POT) - Moved RB Bragantino

(75 OVR / 79 POT) - Moved RB Bragantino Ryan Kent - (76 OVR / 76 POT) - Club Issues with Fenerbahce

- (76 OVR / 76 POT) - Club Issues with Fenerbahce Mohammed Ihattaren (71 OVR / 76 POT) - Not Part of Slavia Prague 1st Team

(71 OVR / 76 POT) - Not Part of Slavia Prague 1st Team David Carmo (75 OVR / 79 POT) - Moved to Olympiacos

(75 OVR / 79 POT) - Moved to Olympiacos Mario Martin (62 OVR / 81 POT) - Not Played for Real Madrid since 6 January

(62 OVR / 81 POT) - Not Played for Real Madrid since 6 January Lazaro (74 OVR / 82 POT) - Moved to Palmeiras

(74 OVR / 82 POT) - Moved to Palmeiras Javier Nicolas Vallejo (67 OVR / 81 POT) - Not Played for Independiente This Season

(67 OVR / 81 POT) - Not Played for Independiente This Season Stefanos Tzimas (67 OVR / 80 POT) - Reason Unknown

There we have it, these 10 players are no longer available to use in FC 24, and for those Career Mode buffs, some players with great potential can no longer be purchased to help your Road to Glory saves.

Which of these players are you going to miss the most?

