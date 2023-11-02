Every FC 24 Issue Being Investigated by EA

There's no rest if you are part of the FC 24 Development Team at EA, with the game requiring four Title Updates and a bunch of fixes since its release just over a month ago.

It was a bumpy start, to say the least, but FC 24 appears to be slowly moving in the right direction, as millions of players continue to enjoy Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

Although FC 24 is seemingly on the up, certain issues continue to hold it back as EA investigate a number of problems still within the game. In this article, we'll take a closer look at what's being worked on.

Current FC 24 issues

The launch of FIFA often came with its hiccups and teething issues each year, and FC 24 was sadly no different.

Several bugs, glitches, and gameplay issues had to be urgently addressed by EA, with the latest set of fixes coming in Title Update #4.

The bad news is that some problems remain, spoiling the experience for many as a result.

Fortunately, EA has a tracker system for all of the known issues they are currently investigating, enabling players to stay informed when it comes to the state of the game.

Here's the full list of confirmed issues EA is looking into right now:

Ultimate Team

On rare occasions, the Stadium Goal Pyrotechnics can appear in the centre of the pitch.

Players are unable to start a match with a Carlos Tévez Manager Item.

A stability issue can occur when a player without enough FC Points is redirected to the UT Store when attempting to access an Evolution with FC Point requirements.

When attempting to use the new Swap In All Duplicate Items functionality after opening a Pack, all Items within the pack are incorrectly marked as duplicates.

Clubs

Sometimes, a stability issue could occur when completing a Skill Game.

Companion App

Some Player Items can display an incorrect injury status in their bio. This is a visual issue only.

Push notifications are no longer occurring on the Companion App.

Although it's reassuring to know that EA is continuing to improve the FC 24 experience, the fact that Career Mode isn't mentioned on this list is a concern.

A frustrating fitness bug has been spoiling the mode for several players since launch, so we can only hope EA are aware and working on a fix behind the scenes.

