FC 24 has begun, and although we are only a week into EA's newest title, this promises to be the best Ultimate Team experience yet!

Evolutions have taken over the game mode, giving fans lots to think about when picking who to put into the Relentless Winger, Golden Glow Up, and Pacey Protector Evolutions. Plus, we have been given loads of content such as, TOTW 3, which features Jude Bellingham, and Road to the Knockouts Team 2 is almost here!

Although the European Championships seem a million miles away, it has been leaked that we will be getting a promo in FC 24 surrounding the biggest international tournament in Europe! So let's see what we can expect.

Euro Road to the Cup FC 24

Over the years, we have had several promos surrounding international tournaments, including the Euros and the World Cup.

FIFA 23 hosted its first-ever Winter World Cup promo, where players were able to get their hands on all kinds of Ultimate Team cards.

Last year Path to Glory was a huge success, with a similar concept to the Road to the Knockouts promo, players would be given cards that would increase in overall, the further their country got into the competition.

Path to Glory

Leaked by reliable source @DonkTrading, the UEFA Euro Road to the Cup sounds as if it will also be of a similar elk, which is incredibly exciting.

Euro Icon/Hero Cards

On top of this new promo due next year, there will also be promo Icons and Heroes cards involved!

In FIFA 23, we saw World Cup Icons added to the game as a promo, and it included mega stars like Ronaldo, Zidane, and Eusebio, amongst many others.

This Euro 2024 promo will likely include Icons and Heroes with upgrades to their Base Icon/Hero card and will be even better in-game.

World Cup Icons

FC 24 looks like it's only going to get better this year, and we cannot wait for what's to follow!

We will update this page whenever the latest news comes out regarding FC 24 and Euro 2024.

