FC 24 has flown off the shelves and into people's consoles, and we are loving the newest release from EA!

Ultimate Team has had some new features added including Evolutions, and the constant release of promos keeps everyone excited! TOTW 3 is currently out, with Road to the Knockouts Team 2 due next, there is tons of content on the game currently, and we are only a week in!

Player of the Month is a huge talking point in FC 24 like it has been in previous games, with James Maddison receiving an SBC for August. September's batch of POTM players is due any day now, and Eredivisie star Santiago Gimenez is expected to be the winner!

Santiago Gimenez Eredivisie September POTM

According to FC 24 source @FUTZONEFIFA, Santiago Gimenez is going to be the player receiving an award, and a Squad Building Challenge for the Eredivisie September Player of the Month.

The Mexican star is one of the top talents in the Dutch league currently and helped Feyenoord win the Eredivisie title last campaign.

With Ajax knocked off their perch, Gimenez is the new kid on the block.

Gimenez September matches

Feyenoord was totally dominant in September winning all four of their matches in comfortable fashion, so much so that their match against Ajax had to be abandoned, as opposition fans wrecked the stadium!

The Mexican forward has scored 10 goals in seven matches already this season, but let's take a look at his September tally.

click to enlarge Santiago Gimenez

Utrecht 1 vs 5 Feyenoord - Two goals

Feyenoord 6 vs 1 Heerenveen - One goal, One Assist

Ajax 0 vs 4 Feyenoord - Three goals, One Assist

Feyenoord 3 vs 1 Go Ahead Eagles - One goal

Gimenez's total September tally was SEVEN goals and two assists, so it is absolutely no surprise to see him win the Eredivisie POTM for September.

Rating and Release Date

Santiago Gimenez has a 78-rated Non-Rare Gold card in FC 24 Ultimate Team, which many believe to be incredibly low-rated.

He also missed out on the Team of the Week 2, despite a hat trick against Ajax, to many players' dismay.

We expect Gimenez to have an 83-rated POTM card, and for it to be released around 10 October.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.