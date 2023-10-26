EA fixes FC 24 with HUGE update!

The FC 24 experience is well and truly up and running following its launch one month ago, with millions of players around the world diving into endless amounts of enjoyable content.

We are already at Team of the Week 6, and we have guides to all of the Evolutions including, Trailblazer Interceptor, Trailblazer Slide Tackler, Pacey Winger, and Bruiser Wingback, so be sure to check those out!

Although there are plenty of positives when it comes to FC 24, it's difficult to ignore or sugar-coat the negatives that have undoubtedly overshadowed the game since its release. The good news is, that EA is doing something about it, and fast.

FC 24 Title Update

From major bugs and glitches to annoying gameplay issues, FC 24 hasn't exactly been the polished product many were hoping for, but that's not to say it won't be eventually.

The fact that EA has released not one, not two, not three, but four Title Updates in just under a month pretty much tells you everything you need to know.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: EA SPORTS FC 24 Title Update #4

That, however, can also be looked at in a positive light. Following a large number of complaints and calls for fixes over several different problems within the game, EA has listened, taking swift action to put things right.

In this article, we'll take a look at some of the main issues that have been rectified in the latest Title Update, which was released today for all versions of EA FC 24.

Trickstar+ glitch

In some situations, the ball could have incorrectly stuck to a dribbler's leg as they ran.

It's no surprise to see EA have fixed this one quite quickly, considering it was impacting a large number of players online.

The glitch saw a player perform a skill move that resulted in the ball attaching to the back of their leg or hand, enabling them to have a free run towards - and into - the opposition goal. Despite attempts to tackle and intercept the player, it was virtually impossible to stop them.

click to enlarge + 3 Trickstar+ glitch

This fix should definitely save a few controllers from being smashed!

Settings reset

Addressed instances of Controller Settings sometimes resetting.

In rare cases, Personal Settings could not be saved.

This fix will also prevent a lot of anger, as it was without a doubt one of the most infuriating things wrong with FC 24.

A number of players including ourselves started up the game to find pretty much all of the settings had reset to default. Controller settings appeared to be the main ones impacted, but a few gameplay settings also changed back, including Next Player Switch Indicator.

click to enlarge + 3 Game settings

Hopefully it's the last we see of this issue, although it has appeared in previous EA titles, so we won't hold our breath!

Career Mode fixes

Press conference tutorials could have continued to appear after the first press conference in Manager Career.

The Brand Exposure Objective did not function correctly in Manager Career.

If you are a Career Mode user, then it's likely you would have encountered these two frustrating issues.

From our own experience, every time we opted to do a press conference, the tutorial screen would emerge before answering questions. It wasn't the most urgent of problems, but it was an annoying one which slowed the game down.

The Brand Exposure bug was one that impacted players a lot more, with objectives not completing as they should, despite all requirements being met. This is another error which we encountered, and it had a negative impact on our Managerial Rating as a result.

These are just some of the main fixes that have been implemented by EA in the latest FC 24 update, you can view the full list here.

Other in-game flaws such as the Career Mode fitness bug and poor lighting are not mentioned, so we can only assume they remain outstanding problems.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, keep up to date with RealSport101.