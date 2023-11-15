FC 24: Division 1 Feminine Squad Foundations Objective Guide

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team has produced more content than players know what to do with, and there are two sets of players available in packs currently, with TOTW 8, and Triple Threat Team 1 out now!

Each week EA releases a brand-new Squad Foundations, and this week players have the chance to earn three players from Division 1 Feminine, and a bunch of packs to go with it all for FREE! Together we will go through all of the objectives and how to complete them, so that you can add some firepower to your Ultimate Team!

Division 1 Feminine Squad Foundations Objective guide

The latest Squad Foundations objective has just dropped into Ultimate Team giving fans the chance to earn three FREE players, plus a bunch of packs to open!

Squad Foundations have become popular amongst Ultimate Team players as a way of earning new players for their squad by simply playing games with cards from a specific league.

We have already had the WSL, NWSL, Super Lig, Liga F, Eredivisie, Liga Portugal, MLS, and the GPFBL added to FC 24 Ultimate Team since its release, with Division 1 Feminine the latest addition.

click to enlarge + 3 Squad Foundations Division 1 Feminine Group Reward

Each objective has four requirements that need completing, to earn the main reward, however, you can also earn rewards for each requirement, so without further ado, let's look at the objectives and rewards for the Division 1 Feminine Foundations objective.

Creative Maestro

Requirements:

Assist 6 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a Division 1 Feminine Player.

Reward:

Manon Revelli (83-rated RB)

click to enlarge + 3 Manon Revelli

French Finish

Requirements:

Score 5 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a Division 1 Feminine Player.

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Play 6

Requirements:

Play 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least 2 players from the Division 1 Feminine in your Starting 11.

Reward:

Faustine Robert (84-rated RM)

click to enlarge + 3 Faustine Robert

Win 5

Requirements:

Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least 2 players from Division 1 Feminine in your Starting 11.

Reward:

78+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

There we have it! Once you have completed all four Objectives, you will have three new players from Division 1 Feminine, including an 85-rated Lea Le Garrec card which you get as a Group Reward. All of that as well as a bunch of packs to open, to test your luck even more!

You can also add one more Division 1 Feminine player to your squad by completing the Squad Foundations Ali Nadjim SBC!

