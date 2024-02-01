Five FC 24 Players to Track on Deadline Day

The day every football fan loves!

Following an unusually quiet month, the January transfer window will be coming to an end today, 1 February, at 11pm GMT for all English clubs.

After a record £815 million was spent by Premier League teams last year, there was an expectation that the 2024 winter window would prove to be similar if not busier, however, that has certainly been far from the case.

Despite the lack of activity, we have still seen a few interesting deals take place, with several FC 24 wonderkids securing big moves over the past 31 days, and with deadline day now here, more could soon follow suit!

FC 24 stars in deadline day moves?

Deadline day for the January transfer window has arrived, and it's expected to be a busy one as clubs scramble to get last-minute deals over the line.

click to enlarge + 6 Transfer deadline day is here!

The likes of Manchester City and Brighton will no doubt be satisfied with their business after signing Argentinian talents Claudio Echeverri and Valentin Barco respectively, both of whom offer great potential in FC 24.

They are just a couple of young prospects to have made the big step up by joining new clubs this month, but many could still do the same in the remaining hours of the window.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five names to keep an eye on as the day progresses!

Antonio Nusa (71 OVR - 87 POT)

Rated as one of the best wonderkids in not only FC 24 but real life too, we'll be watching any transfer developments surrounding Antonio Nusa with plenty of interest.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting up-and-coming talents in the Belgian Pro League, making 11 goal contributions in 62 games for Club Brugge. Nusa has already made four appearances for the Norway National team too, scoring one and assisting a further four.

Predominantly a left winger, Nusa looked set to join Brentford in a deal worth around £25 million after a move to Tottenham stalled, however, the potential switch to the Bees also appears to have hit a stumbling block according to reports. Time will tell if there's another twist to the tale between now and 11pm.

click to enlarge + 6 Antonio Nusa

Alejo Veliz (75 OVR - 85 POT)

Game time may have been limited at Tottenham so far, but Alejo Veliz remains one of the best young strikers in FC 24, and it appears La Liga side Sevilla are hoping to reap the benefits of his talent after making a loan offer for the 20-year-old, multiple reports claim.

Veliz joined Spurs from Argentinian side Rosario Central in the summer of 2023 and has made ten appearances since, scoring twice in the process.

75-rated with 85 potential in FC 24, Veliz is a great option should you need a strong aerial presence in attack, offering 85 jumping and 83 heading accuracy. Should a loan move go through and prove a success, Veliz could return to the Premier League with a chance of becoming a key member under Ange Postecoglou for years to come.

click to enlarge + 6 Alejo Veliz

Rayan Cherki (74 OVR - 84 POT)

A Career Mode favourite for many over the years, Rayan Cherki appears to be the subject of some transfer interest from the Premier League on deadline day.

According to The Guardian, Fulham have opened talks with Lyon over a deal to sign Cherki, who is estimated to cost around £35 million. The France Under-21 international only has one goal and three assists to his name this season, and with Lyon needing to balance the books, now seems like a good time to part ways for all parties.

Cherki is one of only a few players who possesses both five-star skill moves and five-star weak foot in FC 24, alongside an impressive 86 dribbling. The versatile forward has been linked with a move to the English top flight for some time now, could today be the day it all comes to fruition?

click to enlarge + 6 Rayan Cherki

Lucas Bergvall (64 OVR - 84 POT)

Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall has a lot of attention hanging over him on deadline day, with Tottenham ready to pounce if Barcelona fail to secure the 17-year-old's signature.

Considered one of the best footballing prospects coming out of Sweden, Bergvall has been in Barcelona over the past couple of days as talks continue, but Spurs are ready to hijack the deal, according to reports.

This would be a deal for the summer, so there is no rush for it to be completed today, although it looks like a decision will be made either way. Bergvall has a 64 OVR and 84 potential in FC 24, and if you like a midfielder who is cool, calm, and collected in possession, then he ticks all the boxes thanks to his 71 dribbling, 71 composure, and 70 ball control.

click to enlarge + 6 Lucas Bergvall

Adam Wharton (71 OVR - 82 POT)

Blackburn's 2022/23 young player of the season is expected to complete a move to Crystal Palace in a deal reportedly worth £22 million.

At just 19 years of age, the promising England Under-20 international has started 22 league matches in the Championship this season, scoring two goals and providing a further three, showcasing his obvious talent throughout.

With 51 senior appearances already under his belt, Wharton is well-placed to hit the ground running in the Premier League, where he will hope to take his game to another level and potentially impress England manager Gareth Southgate, who is in regular attendance at various top-flight games.

click to enlarge + 6 Adam Wharton

