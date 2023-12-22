FC 24 Officially Named Christmas Number One!

Congratulations, EA!

We had a feeling this was coming, but FC 24 has now been officially confirmed as Christmas Number one in the 2023 physical UK retail charts.

It comes after EA's rebranded football title claimed top spot for two consecutive weeks, leaving it in a strong position heading into the festive holidays.

Despite a disappointing start which saw several gameplay issues ruin the FC 24 experience for many, the FIFA successor has enjoyed a successful resurgence in recent months, with new Title Updates addressing most of the key issues.

FC 24 crowned Christmas number 1

FC 24 has continued its impressive turnaround by becoming the best-selling game in the 2023 UK retail charts at Christmas.

The game suffered quite heavily in its first month, with bugs, glitches, and a lack of changes leaving fans majorly disappointed as some decided to ditch it altogether.

It was clear improvements had to be made, and EA has done just that. A total of six Title Updates, including the recent Holiday Update, have left FC 24 in a much better state, leading to a positive reaction from the EA FC community.

The updates, along with various sales at UK retailers, have resulted in FC 24 making a much-needed turnaround, which has been timed well with the busiest time of the year.

According to the latest GfK data via GamesIndustry.biz, the game enjoyed a 29% increase in sales, while Hogwarts Legacy returned to No.2 due to a 17% boost, and Super Mario Bros fell to third place.

In a rather coincidental yet fitting tribute, FC 24 Ultimate Team is being made into a festive playground for all players this week, with the Winter Wildcard promo dropping today alongside Christmas-themed SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions.

So, if you are one of those who helped FC 24 claim top spot, then you'll have plenty of enjoyable content to dive into!

