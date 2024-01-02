FC 24: Crossing Crusader Evolutions Guide

Upgrade both full-backs!

Content continues to pour out in FC 24 Ultimate Team, as EA provides lots of excitement for fans to kick off 2024.

There are two new Evolutions in Ultimate Team, both of which are called Crossing Crusader, which allows players to upgrade their left-back and right-back for FREE!

This is a guide to both of these Evolutions, with minimal differences, and we will give you everything you need to know about the Crossing Crusader Evolutions, including the best players to use and how to complete them.

Crossing Crusader Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped two new Evolutions into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for these EVOs, then give you three players from each that we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Crossing Crusader Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every left-back and right-back in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Crossing Crusader Evolution.

Left-Back:

Overall: Max. 85

Pace: Max. 84

Physical: Max. 85

Crossing: Max. 86

Position: LB

Must not be: CM

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

Right-Back:

Overall: Max. 84

Pace: Max. 84

Physical: Max. 85

Crossing: Max. 86

Position: RB

Must not be: CM

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

Best players for the Crossing Crusader Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Crossing Crusader Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so you will not be able to evolve the likes of Kyle Walker, or Selma Bacha, for example. We will give you one left-back option, one right-back option, and a player that fits into both versions of the Crossing Crusader Evolution.

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City - 82 OVR)

Our choice for the left-back version of the Crossing Crusader Evolution is Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol. Ideally, Gvardiol is more suited to CB which is why we have chosen him, as he increases to an 85 OVR player with the Block PlayStyle+. On top of that, the Croatian evolves to 83 pace, 85 defending, and 85 physical.

Danilo (Juventus - 84 OVR)

Trailblazers Danilo is our choice for the right-back version of the Crossing Crusader Evolution and he looks incredible! With the ability to play at right-back and centre-back, the Brazilian defender looks fantastic once evolved, increasing to an 87 OVR. On top of that, Danilo's stats increase to 83 pace, 80 passing, 80 dribbling, 90 defending, and 84 physical.

Jess Carter (Chelsea - 84 OVR)

Squad Foundations Jess Carter is the perfect player for this Evolution, and can be put into the LB, and RB versions! Once evolved, the Chelsea defender gets five stats all 80+, with 80 pace, 81 passing, 82 dribbling, 91 defending, and 86 physical. This is by far the best card to use for the Crossing Crusader Evolution and she can play anywhere across the backline.

How to complete the Crossing Crusader Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by three OVRs.

Each version of this EVO has the same challenges and rewards.

Here's how to complete the Crossing Crusader Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 2 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +2

Physical: +2

PlayStyle: First Touch

Level 2 Challenges:

Achieve 3 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Play 6 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Defending: +3

Pace: +3

Curve: +7

Crossing: +7

PlayStyle: Whipped Pass

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Crossing Crusader, and upgraded your player by three OVRs!

