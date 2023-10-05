Best Clubs Tactics in FC 24!

FC 24 is here, and many players are enjoying the newly-named Clubs, which has undergone a load of new features in EA's latest game.

Clubs allow you to play in a team, online, with your very own pro, designed head to toe by you. We have covered the best striker build, as well as the best-attacking midfielder, and the best centre-back, if you are struggling to dominate in your chosen position. We also have lists of the best Clubs team names, and best Clubs player names, so be sure to check those out.

When it comes to the overall team, cohesion is important, but so are tactics, and these tactics will turn you from a good team into a great team! So let's dive in.

Best Clubs tactics and formation in FC 24

Tactics are hugely important in FC 24, and the modern era of football gaming, and can separate your team from the rest.

Ensuring that your Clubs squad has a way of going about their business is noticeable on the pitch, and your team will score more goals, and concede much less.

click to enlarge + 2 Clubs FC 24

This means more skill points, fans, and reputation for your club and pro which is exactly what every Clubs player strives for.

Clubs Formation

The best formation in Clubs right now is the 4-3-2-1 formation. This creates a solid defence, as well as a strong row of three midfielders that can choose to either advance or sit in front of the defenders.

This formation also allows for free-reign when it comes to the attacking trio. These players have the freedom to go anywhere, especially the two CFs, and can act as wingers, or second strikers.

Clubs Tactics

Here we have the best tactics for your Clubs team, which allows for fun gameplay and lots of goals!

Defence

Defensive Style - Balanced

Team Width - 30

Depth - 50

Offence

Build-Up Play - Fast Build-Up

Chance Creation - Possession

Width - 40

Players in box - 4/10

Corners - 2/5

Free Kicks - 1/5

These tactics enable the AI players to pass the ball around quickly, and make it easier when attacking, as the AI players stop being hesitant when they're on the ball.

You will see a huge difference, especially in attacking areas.

click to enlarge + 2 Clubs FC 24

As for Player Instructions, they can vary depending on where your pros are choosing to play, however, be aware that your most attacking players should be, your front three, plus the left, and right, centre midfielders, who will be playing a box-to-box role.

