Cheap FC 24 deals for PlayStation, Xbox, PC & Switch

FC 24 is just over a month old now, and millions of players around the world continue to enjoy EA's latest football instalment.

A challenging launch overshadowed by several gameplay issues was swiftly followed by four major Title Updates, improving the experience for current players, and leaving the game in a much-improved state for those yet to try it.

Having been on the shelves for the last six weeks and with the festive period on its way, FC 24 has come down in price at many retailers.

In this article, we'll take a look at some of the best deals currently on offer for FC 24 across multiple platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Best FC 24 deals

Whether you are looking to treat yourself or you require gift ideas for others this Christmas, now is a good time to buy FC 24 thanks to some great deals.

click to enlarge + 2 FC 24

Please note that the offers listed below were valid at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Without further ado, let's take a look at where you can save some money when purchasing FC 24!

PS5 FC 24 offers

Here are the current cheapest prices for the PS5 version of FC 24:

CDKeys - £46.99 (Digital Standard Edition)

Hit - £53.85

Amazon - £58.78

Amazon - £59.99 (Includes £10 PlayStation Store Gift Card worth 1050 FC points)

PS4 FC 24 offers

Here are the current cheapest prices for the PS4 version of FC 24:

Hit - £54.85

The Game Collection - £55.95

Amazon - £56.99

Amazon - £59.99 (Includes £10 PlayStation Store Gift Card worth 1050 FC points)

Xbox Series X/S/One FC 24 offers

Here are the current cheapest prices for the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One versions of FC 24:

PC FC 24 offers

Here are the current cheapest prices for the PC version of FC 24:

Once purchased, all PC versions of FC 24 are redeemed via an EA App Origin Code.

Nintendo Switch FC 24 offers

Here are the current cheapest prices for the Switch version of FC 24:

click to enlarge + 2 FC 24 Switch

There we have it, the best deals currently on offer for FC 24.

This page will be updated as and when new deals emerge, so keep an eye out for further reductions.

Well, what are you waiting for? Go and grab yourself a bargain!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.