Best Position Change Players in FC 24 Career Mode!

Career Mode saves are in full force with FC 24 now out for over a week! Players are now rushing to find the best Career Mode saves they can do to start the new title of EA FC in the right fashion!

We covered loads of Career Mode content so far such as the best wonderkids, and hidden gems, the biggest budgets and we are not stopping there!

Today we will be going through the best players to train into new positions on Career Mode!

Position Training in FC 24 Career Mode

Training in FC 24 Career Mode is not only good to help your players learn new roles and new skill moves or train their weak foot, it is also effective to learn new positions on the field where they will be able to play as a primary position.

In this article, you will find the top five players in Career Mode to change positions leading to their overall rating increasing.

Raphael Guerreiro

Position change: LB -> CAM

Rating change: 82 -> 87

That is right, Guerreiro increases +5 in his overall from an 82-rated LB to an 87-rated CAM. This is a must-do in Career Mode especially if you are managing Borussia Dortmund as his value increases by 188%. This is an amazing tactic to use even if you are looking to sell him. This only takes 4 weeks of training to achieve.

click to enlarge + 3

Takefusa Kubo

Position change: RW -> CAM

Rating change: 80 -> 83

22-year-old Kubo has been on fire recently now in FC 24 as an 80-rated right winger he is a fantastic player for Career Mode! Training him to be a CAM will make him an 83-rated player at the age of 22 years old which is amazing! His potential is currently 86 which you can expect to rise up to 89 after this position change!

click to enlarge + 3

Arda Guler

Position change: CAM -> RM

Rating change: 77 -> 79

It may seem like Guler is only receiving a +2 in his overall from a 77-rated player to 79 by changing him from a CAM to a RM but his potential also rises from 88 to 90 after this change!

Xavi Simons

Position change: CAM -> RM/LM

Rating change: 79 -> 82

A +3 upgrade in his overall for Simons as he rises from a 79-rated player up to an 82-rated RM at just 20 years old! His potential also rises from 89 to 92 so this upgrade is a must!

click to enlarge + 3

Japhet Tanganga

Position change: RB -> CB

Rating change: 74 -> 78

On load from Tottenham to Augsburg, Tanganga is a RB in FC 24 however, his main position is CB meaning when you train him back as a CB he will increase by a +4 overall to 78 rated at 24 years old!

