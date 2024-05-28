FC 24 Career Mode Welcomes First Ever Female Manager

History has been made after FC 24 Career Mode welcomed a real-life Woman manager for the very first time.

Sabrina Wittmann is now available to select and use in-game following the latest squad update, and her team makes for a perfect Road to Glory Career Mode save!

FC 24 Welcomes First Female Manager

Sabrina Wittmann has become the first-ever authentic Woman manager to feature in Career Mode after EA added her to FC 24.

Until now, female managers were only available in Career Mode if players created them before selecting a club, but Wittmann's addition means that is no longer the case.

Sabrina Wittmann

As well as being the first real-life Woman manager in Career Mode, Wittmann became the first female head coach of a professional German team following her interim appointment at 3. Liga side FC Ingolstadt 04.

The 32-year-old, who was previously in charge of the club's Under-19s, hasn't lost a game since taking on the role, ending the season with two wins, two draws, and the Bavarian Cup trophy.

Currently situated in the third tier of German football, FC Ingolstadt 04 is a brilliant Career Mode option that gives players the chance to get the club back to the Bundesliga for the first time in seven years.

With a starting budget of just under £6 million and a team overall rating of two stars, leading FC Ingolstadt 04 to glory will undoubtedly prove a significant challenge should players choose to step into Wittmann's shoes, but an enjoyable one nonetheless.

FC Ingolstadt 04 Career Mode

While board expectations for finances and continental success are very low, domestic success is deemed critical, so promotion must be the priority for those who take the reins of FC Ingolstadt 04 in FC 24.

Do you plan on starting an FC Ingolstadt 04 Career Mode save as Sabrina Wittmann? Let us know in the comments below!

