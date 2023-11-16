FC 24: Bundesliga POTM Wirtz SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Bundesliga Player of the Month for October has been announced, with Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz winning the award for his performances.

EA has just dropped a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team awarding Wirtz for his successful month, and players can now add the CAM to their team by completing it!

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Bundesliga POTM Wirtz SBC, so let's dive in!

Bundesliga POTM Wirtz SBC cheapest solutions

Bundesliga Player of the Month Florian Wirtz is now available via SBC in Ultimate Team, and you can add the German midfielder to your team now!

Wirtz beat five players to the October trophy, with the nominees being, Harry Kane, Jeremie Frimpong, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, and Lois Openda.

October saw Florian Wirtz score one goal and grab two assists, as Leverkusen won all three of their matches throughout the month, beating Koln, Wolfsburg, and Freiburg, remaining top of the Bundesliga with 10 wins and a draw in the opening 11 matches of the season.

He is the second Bayer Leverkusen player to win the award this season, following Victor Boniface, who won the award in August.

The SBC that EA has given to fans will cost around 22k coins, so without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Bundesliga POTM Wirtz SBC!

Bundesliga POTM Wirtz SBC

Requirements:

Germany Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

86 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Number of players in the squad: 11

Squad:

Once you have submitted the necessary squads for the SBC, you will be able to add 87-rated Florian Wirtz to your Ultimate Team!

You can link this CAM easily with Leverkusen players featuring in most of the Team of the Week's so far this year.

He can get chemistry with Trailblazers Palacios, and TOTW Grimaldo, Frimpong, and Odilon Kossounou, who features in TOTW 9!

