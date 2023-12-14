FC 24: How to complete Bundesliga POTM Undav SBC - Costs & Solutions

Undav, the deserved winner?

EA has just added a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav winning the Bundesliga November Player of the Month award!

The SBC is available for all players, and Undav becomes the second Stuttgart player to win the POTM award this season.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for this SBC so that you can add POTM Undav to your Ultimate Team.

Bundesliga November POTM Undav SBC cheapest solutions

The Bundesliga November Player of the Month winner has been announced, and Deniz Undav has received an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

EA has given the German striker an 86-rated POTM card, with some great stats such as 81 pace, an insane 90 shooting, 83 passing, 86 dribbling, and 84 physical!

click to enlarge + 2 Bundesliga POTM Undav

Undav joins strike partner Serhou Guirassy as Stuttgart Player of the Month winners for the 23/24 campaign, and beat some fantastic players to win the award!

The on-loan Brighton man won the award against Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Alex Grimaldo, Jeremie Frimpong, and Xavi Simons, all of whom are higher-rated than Undav in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Now that you know the player you will be adding to your team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Bundesliga November POTM Deniz Undav SBC!

Bundesliga POTM Undav SBC

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

86 and Higher OVR Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Bundesliga POTM Undav SBC

Once you have fulfilled the requirements for this Squad Building Challenge, you will be able to add 86-rated Bundesliga POTM Undav to your Ultimate Team for just 28k coins, which is a bargain!

Will you be completing this SBC?

