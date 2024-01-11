FC 24 Bundesliga December POTM Vote Open

Who deserves it most?

The second week of 2024 is nearly over, and whilst it means we're a step closer to the TOTY promo, it also means nominees for the Bundesliga Player of the Month award for December are here!

Voting is now open for the Bundesliga December POTM, with the winner receiving an upgraded Bundesliga POTM card available via SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Below, we will go through each of the nominees, discuss why they are nominated, and show you how to vote for your winner, so let's dive in!

Bundesliga December POTM vote open

The vote for the Bundesliga December Player of the Month is open, with six nominees becoming available to pick from on the FC 24 Website.

Bundesliga December POTM

Fans only have a short window to choose their winner, so if you want a specific player to win the POTM award, you'll need to be quick to decide before the voting closes.

Once the voting comes to an end, EA will release a Player of the Month card into SBCs, for all players to complete, so you can add the POTM card to your Ultimate Team.

Bundesliga December POTM nominees

There are six players nominated for the Bundesliga Player of the Month award, three of which represent Bayer Leverkusen. Five of them are also in the mix for TOTY, so be prepared to see some familiar names.

We will go through each nominee and tell you why they deserve to be the POTM winner for December. So, without further ado, let's get started!

Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen - 84 OVR)

A popular pick for Career Mode and Ultimate Team users, Jeremie Frimpong is one of the most exciting wing-backs in the game right now. The 23-year-old Dutch international enjoyed a solid December, scoring and assisting one goal for Bayer Leverkusen, who sit top of the table following an undefeatable start to the season.

Jeremie Frimpong

Alex Grimaldo (Leverkusen - 85 OVR)

Frimpong's Leverkusen teammate Alex Grimaldo also finds himself in the mix for POTM. He may not have made as many goal contributions as his fellow wing-back in December, but Grimaldo's 87% pass success shows why he has continued to be a vital member of Xabi Alonso's squad since making the summer switch from Benfica, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in 24 appearances.

Alex Grimaldo

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig - 81 OVR)

Just like Leverkusen, RB Leipzig didn't lose a single league match in December, and Xavi Simons is a big reason for that. Despite the 20-year-old winger failing to score or provide a goal in four matches, his attacking influence helped his side score a combined nine goals, with Simons involved in 28 shots on goal throughout the month.

Xavi Simons

Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen - 86 OVR)

Having talked about two key figures in the Bayer Leverkusen defence, let's switch attention to one of their star men in attack. Florian Wirtz was outstanding in December, scoring two goals and assisting just as many in four games to keep his side ahead of second-place Bayern Munich.

Florian Wirtz

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich - 90 OVR)

Leverkusen currently have a four-point lead over Munich in the Bundesliga table, but that could soon change if Harry Kane continues where he left off in December. The England international found the back of the net three times last month despite a thumping 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, and with some favourable fixtures coming up, we suspect it won't be long before Kane is doing what he does best once again.

Harry Kane

Lois Openda - (RB Leipzig - 82 OVR)

Leipzig lost their all-time top goalscorer this week after Timo Werner joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan, but Lois Openda's form means there's absolutely no reason for their fans to panic. The £38 million summer signing from RC Lens has taken the Bundesliga by storm, scoring 15 goals so far this season, two of which came in December alongside an assist.

Lois Openda

That brings us to the end of the Bundesliga December POTM nominees. Now that you know all of the players up for the vote, who are you backing to receive a POTM SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team?

