Broken FC 24 gameplay debunks EA claim

A month has passed since the launch of FC 24, with millions of players around the world doing their best to enjoy EA's latest instalment of the popular football game despite its obvious flaws.

On the plus side, lots of new content continues to drop every week. Season 2 of Ultimate Team is here and Team of the Week 7 has just landed, giving fans plenty to be excited about!

Despite the regular flood of new content, the launch of FC 24 hasn't come without its troubles. Fans established somewhat of a love-hate relationship with the FIFA franchise over the years, and now FC 24 is no exception.

In this article, we'll discuss one of the main issues holding FC 24 back, and take a look at what's being said by those encountering it first-hand.

FC 24's defensive downfalls

From bugs and glitches to major gameplay issues and a lack of changes from previous titles, players not only find themselves dealing with the same old problems but also new ones in FC 24.

One of those problems has stemmed from the new defending mechanics, resulting in numerous complaints from players, and recent comments made by FC 24 Producer Sam Kovalev probably won't make them feel any better.

Speaking to Forbes, Kovalev said: "Our goal is to provide balance with gameplay. While the new defensive mechanics will be easy to pick up for first-time users, they still require complexity and skill when going up against an experienced opponent."

Although fans welcome the introduction of new mechanics and features, they are struggling to identify the balance Kovalev refers to when it comes to defending.

In fact, players have noticed so many issues when defending that it feels as if the new mechanics have made it worse rather than better, taking a major backward step in the process.

Three of the main defensive problems have been highlighted by our Senior Football Writer, Nathan Salmon, who dissected each one in a recent article which reflected the many obstacles FC 24 players are facing.

The repetitiveness of cutbacks being used and the inability to defend against them continue to infuriate players, including those who took to Reddit to voice their annoyance.

u/xymontana said: "I'm on Legendary, using 4-4-2 formation. Every team is using the same tactics. Run from the wing and then they either cutback or they shoot from impossible angles but still the ball went it."

They weren't alone either, with u/rdalgity one of several players who also weighed in on the controversial debate:

"I’ve noticed that too, if AI wants to score there is nothing you can do. Keeping a clean sheet is next to impossible, and I’ve moved the sliders. Also, pace means nothing, Harry Maguire is running down Vini Jr in FC 24."

Then there's the seemingly broken tackling mechanics which see defenders miss the ball completely or tackle the opponent only for them to miraculously retain the ball and be through on goal to score. The list just goes on, and on, and on.

Unfortunately, despite receiving four Title Updates since its release, FC 24 still isn't the polished product many were hoping for.

Whilst it's reassuring to know EA are constantly working on fixes, we still feel that there's a lot of work to be done when it comes to finding the right gameplay balance.

Of course, they are never going to please everyone, but the amount of negative feedback emerging on various social media channels is no coincidence.

