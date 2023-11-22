FC 24 Black Friday Best of TOTW LEAKED!

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team has been an absolute blast for millions of players around the world so far, and its content keeps on coming!

Full of ideas since the launch of FC 24 just under two months ago, EA has introduced plenty of new packs to open and objectives to complete.

There have also been promos to take part in, such as the FC Pro Live, which is available in Ultimate Team right now. It won't be long until a new promo gets underway, however, with leaks suggesting a special Black Friday promo will begin in the coming days.

Below, we will go through everything that's known about the promo so far, including its start date, and the players included in the release!

FC 24 Black Friday promo start date

EA will be celebrating Black Friday in FC 24 Ultimate Team with its own promo in the coming days, as well as a Thunderstruck promo which is also set to go live.

click to enlarge + 2 FC 24

Ultimate Team has been no stranger to Black Friday offers in the past, with prices being slashed and new packs sold in the days leading up to and on Black Friday.

Black Friday unsurprisingly begins this Friday, 24th November, meaning the FC 24 promo will likely start at 6 pm UK time. The Thunderstruck promo start date and time will be the same.

FC 24 Black Friday promo leaks

This year's promo has the potential to be one of the best to date, and several leakers including FUT Sheriff and Donk, have been dropping the first few details about the incoming promo.

It's believed more than 60-70 special cards will be available in packs, including the Best of TOTWs, RTTK, and Trailblazers, making a return.

Leaks have shown that a Thunderstruck promo will also be coming to Ultimate Team on Friday and will include both regular players and Icons. You can find out more about this in our separate piece here.

As well as special cards, an Ultimate Team loading screen, and additional leaks have revealed that we'll be getting a Best of TOTW squad, which is set to join Team of the Week 10.

According to FUT Sheriff, these are the known Best of TOTW players so far:

Robert Lewandowski - 91 OVR

Virgil van Dijk - 90 OVR

Federico Valverde - 98 OVR

Antoine Griezmann - 89 OVR

Wendie Renard - 89 OVR

Heung-Min Son - 88 OVR

Ousmane Dembele - 87 OVR

Jude Bellingham - 87 OVR

Sakina Karchaoui - 87 OVR

Rodrygo - 86 OVR

Leon Goretzka - 86 OVR

Jeremy Doku - 85 OVR

Tariq Lamptey - 84 OVR

Olivier Giroud - 84 OVR

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: FUT Sheriff FC 24 Best of TOTW

The Best of TOTW squad is set for release at 6pm UK time today, Wednesday 22 November, alongside Team of the Week 10.

The Daily Login upgrade system is also said to be making a comeback, meaning players have additional chances to pack some of the best items in the game every 24 hours.

This page will be updated as and when new information on the Black Friday promo becomes available, so be sure to 'BOOKMARK' it!

Will you be taking part in the FC 24 Black Friday and Thunderstruck promos this week? Let us know.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, keep up to date with RealSport101.