FC 24: Best young defenders & wonderkids

Scouting the best young defenders and wonderkids in EA FC 24 is no easy feat, so you’ve definitely landed on the right page as we’ll be uncovering all the finest defensive talent in the game.

The inaugural edition of EA Sports FC was recently released worldwide and many players eager to get stuck in with their career mode saves will be looking to find players who can guarantee defensive solidity for their teams.

Table of contents Jorrel Hato (68 OVR) Antonio Silva (78 OVR) Alejandro Balde (81 OVR) Nuno Mendes (82 OVR) Josko Gvardiol (82 OVR) More young defenders and wonderkids

So, let’s cut to the chase by getting started with an outline of the top young defenders in the game.

Jorrel Hato (68 OVR)

We start with Ajax Amsterdam’s 68-rated Jorrel Hato - a relatively unknown name to many EA FC 24 players.

The young Dutchman is one of those hidden gems boasting serious potential to become one of the best central defenders in the game.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Electronic Arts

Hato already has decent sprint speed and acceleration attributes at 78 and 77 respectively, meaning he’s no slouch when it comes to a foot race between himself and an opposition forward.

He’s also got a massive vertical leap that makes him a dominant presence in aerial situations, and when you combine that with his 74 rating for short passing you’ve got the perfect attributes for a ball playing defender on your hands.

Antonio Silva (78 OVR)

Benfica are widely known as a factory for churning out some of the finest talents in European football, and Antonio Silva is no different here as he’s one of the most promising defenders to manage in FC 24 career mode.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Electronic Arts

At only 19 years of age, Silva already possesses the physical qualities of some veteran defenders in the game, exemplified by his high ratings of 83 and 82 for stamina and strength.

However, one glaring weakness with Silva’s attributes is his 34 rating for positioning, so you’re going to want to put him on a training program to boost up that particular stat so that he can realise his full potential.

Alejandro Balde (81 OVR)

Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde has come a long way from the youth ranks of La Masia to assert himself in the first team.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Electronic Arts

With an overall rating of 81 and loads of room for potential improvement, the Spanish left back has rapid sprint speed and acceleration attributes of 91 and 90 respectively, which put him in the top percentile of fastest players in the game.

You’ll definitely have a lot of fun defending with Balde as he’s got the pace to deal with any opposition winger.

Nuno Mendes (82 OVR)

Nuno Mendes excels in either one of the left wingback or left fullback positions for Paris Saint Germain, partly due to his blistering pace.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Electronic Arts

At 82 overall, Mendes is a well-rounded player due to his impressive physical attributes combined with his defensive awareness and ability to read the more subtle aspects of the game.

The Portuguese left-back also has decent crossing and passing stats that complement his level as a player.

Josko Gvardiol (82 OVR)

Last but not least, we have the highly-rated Croatian Josko Gvardiol who made a name for himself at RB Leipzig before completing a lucrative transfer to Manchester City this past summer.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Electronic Arts

Gvardiol is an 82-rated player who has the potential to improve his overall all the way up to 88 with ample game time and efficient training.

With Gvardiol commanding your defence, you get an aggressive presence marshalling the back line, as his defensive attributes such as standing tackle, sliding tackle and interceptions are all top-notch.

More young defenders and wonderkids

The good news is the list of young defensive talent doesn’t end with the names mentioned above.

Check out the table below for a complete rundown of the options you have when playing career mode:

Player Name Club Position Age OVR POT Arnau Martinez Girona FC RB 20 80 86 Gonçalo Inácio Sporting CP CB 21 79 86 Piero Hincapié Bayer 04 Leverkusen CB 21 79 86 Destiny Udogie Tottenham Hotspur LB 20 77 86 Giorgio Scalvini Atalanta CB 19 75 86 Rico Lewis Manchester City RB 18 73 86 Patrick Dorgu U.S. Lecce LB 18 65 86 Malick Thiaw AC Milan CB 21 77 85 Castello Lukeba RB Leipzig CB 20 77 85 Malo Gusto Chelsea RB 20 76 85

If you’re interested in reading about similar topics, then we suggest you have a look at our article revealing the best left backs in EA FC 24 career mode, or our guide to the finest defenders in the game.