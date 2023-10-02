FC 24 is here, and fans are loving the newest release from EA, as players enjoy their favourite game modes such as Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Career Mode.

Career Mode for many fans is about realism, and replicating what clubs do in real life, and for this piece, we will be looking at a football club with a unique transfer policy, that you can help replicate and also improve in FC 24!

Athletic Bilbao transfer policy

La Liga football club, Athletic Bilbao is one of the most unique football clubs in the world.

This is due to their incredibly tight-knit policy of only using players from the Basque region to represent their club.

The Basque Country is a community straddling the border of Northern Spain and a part of France, and Bilbao only sign players who were either born in the region or learned their football skills there.

Career Mode saves are taken very seriously by many in the FIFA community, and there’s no better football club to give the most realistic feel possible than this one.

Best Basque players in FC 24 Career Mode

Now together, we will go through the Top 10 best Basque players in FC 24 Career Mode, that you can sign for Athletic Bilbao this year.

This means that we will NOT be including any players from Athletic Club, as they already play for them.

First, we will go through the best players, then move on to the players with the highest potential.

Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

Treble winner Aymeric Laporte began his career at Bilbao before going on to huge successes with Man City. Having moved to Al Nassr over the summer, it could be a realistic move to bring Laporte back to the Basque region after a season or two, to retire in the place where it all began. A real fairy tale story for the CB.

Mikel Merino (84 OVR)

Real Sociedad CM Mikel Merino is a great option to add to the midfield, with quality all-round stats. Merino started his career at Osasuna, before experiencing Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle, two teams who are fighting it out in the same Champions League group! He will cost a little over £40 million, so maybe a purchase later down the line.

Alex Remiro (84 OVR)

Another Sociedad player in this list, and certainly not the last is GK Alex Remiro. With 86 potential, Remiro has even more room to improve, however, with Unai Simon - Spain's number one - in between the sticks at Bilbao, this signing wouldn't be too necessary, unless you would like some fierce competition.

Mikel Oyarzabal (83 OVR)

Technically, one of the best wingers in La Liga, Mikel Oyarzabal is another player needed to pry away from Real Sociedad. His shooting and dribbling ability is second to none and would be a great addition to Athletic Bilbao.

David Garcia (82 OVR)

29-year-old David Garcia is the perfect player to add to Athletic Bilbao's back line, and at 82-rated can easily slot into the defence. The Osasuna CB would partner great with Yeray, or even sit on the right-hand side of a new defence with Aymeric Laporte.

Honourable Mentions

Here's a list of five more Basque players for Athletic Bilbao to sign:

Name Age Club Overall Position Inigo Martinez 32 Barcelona 82 CB Kepa 28 Real Madrid 81 GK Zubimendi 24 Real Sociedad 80 CDM Aritz Elustondo 29 Real Sociedad 80 CB Zubeldia 26 Real Sociedad 80 CB

Best Basque Wonderkids in FC 24 Career Mode

With the best players out of the way, we will now take a look at the best potential Basque players in FC 24, these players may not be the greatest straight away but have the ability to grow into solid La Liga players.

Note: Once again, this list does not include any players from Athletic Bilbao.

As the list is more scarce than other teams who can sign anyone, we have included players 23 years old and below.

Ander Barrenetxea (75 OVR POT 84)

We head back to Real Sociedad, as we take a look at one of the most promising La Liga wingers in the game. With the ability to play on either wing, a future of Nico Williams, and Ander Barrenetxea could be on the cards!

Hugo Guillamon (75 OVR POT 83)

Valencia's Hugo Guillamon can play either as a CDM or a CB and has the physical ability to do both, despite only being 5'10. He is a great option for either position and could help with an aging Bilbao midfield, with the likes of Ander Herrera passing the torch to Guillamon.

Aimar Oroz (73 OVR POT 82)

Aimar Oroz may be the most versatile player on this list. With the default position of a CM in FC 24, Oroz can also play on either wing, as well as in CAM or at striker. He is a great pickup for Bilbao, with fantastic dribbling and finishing abilities that will only get better!

Honourable Mentions

Here is a list of five more players of the best potential Basque players in FC 24 Career Mode!

Name Age Club OVR/POT Position Jon Pacheco 22 Real Sociedad 71 / 83 CB Borja Sainz 22 Norwich City 71 / 78 LM Jon Karrikaburu 20 Deportivo Alaves 68 / 81 ST Benat Turrientes 21 Real Sociedad 68 / 80 CM Julen Jon 19 Roma 62 / 79 ST

