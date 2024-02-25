This SBC can be done twice.

EA Sports has launched the Fantasy FC promo, and as part of it, they have introduced the FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UCL and UWCL Heroes player pick SBC in Ultimate Team.

This new series features updated versions of Heroes, who are retired football legends known for their significant contributions to specific leagues. While they may not reach the level of Icons in Ultimate Team, these Heroes are still highly valuable and powerful assets in the game.

In addition to their individual skills, they also offer impressive chemistry benefits. The FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UCL and UWCL Heroes player pick SBC includes both base and promotional versions of these legendary players.

FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UCL and UWCL Heroes player pick SBC solutions

Just like the previous Hero player pick SBCs, this player pick includes two distinct tasks that need to be fulfilled in order to acquire the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UCL and UWCL Heroes player pick SBC reward.

The requirements for each segment outline the specific conditions that must be met.

SBC 1

84-rated squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasySBC 84-Rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

SBC 2

86-rated squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasySBC 86-Rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

As there is no need for Team of the Week players in this challenge, it can be accomplished at a lower cost. This is because in-form items are consistently pricey due to their scarcity and usefulness in different SBCs.

The estimated total cost for the SBC is approximately 80,000 coins, and it can be done twice.

Although many players available are priced below this amount, there are numerous exceptional choices to be obtained through this challenge, such as David Ginola, Yaya Toure, Lucio, and Ramires.

This aspect enhances the value of the SBC, as it has the potential to reward a card that surpasses the cost of the challenge.

