FC 24: 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC Cheapest Solutions

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team is in full swing, and a bunch of new content has just been released onto the game!

You can get your hands on a load of new players to add to your team, and we have the cheapest solutions for all of the SBCs in Ultimate Team at the moment, including Centurions Barella, Centurions Icon Vidic, and the brand-new Pundit Picks Anthony Gordon, so be sure to check those Squad Building Challenges out!

If you want to try your luck then why not take a look at the latest SBC in Ultimate Team? The 84+ Road to the Knockouts Upgrade SBC has just dropped into Ultimate Team, allowing players to add a new RTTK player to their squad for a fairly decent price! Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to completing this SBC, so without further ado, let's get stuck in!

84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, which gives players a chance to add an 84+ Road to the Knockouts player to their squad!

click to enlarge + 2 84+ RTTK Upgrade

Road to the Knockouts consisted of two teams and featured some insane players, which we will highlight below, but first, let's take a look at the requirements needed for the SBC, and the cheapest solutions to complete it!

84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 84+ RTTK Upgrade SBC

There we have it, the SBC is as simple as one squad worth around 50k coins!

Once you have submitted the SBC, you will have a pack waiting for you in the store, and you can choose to open it whenever you please.

The possibility of packing a game-changing RTTK card is quite high, so let's take a look at all of the players you can pack!

Erling Haaland (92 OVR)

Robert Lewandowksi (92 OVR)

Luka Modric (91 OVR)

Bruno Fernandes (90 OVR)

Victor Osimhen (90 OVR)

Bukayo Saka (89 OVR)

Ousmane Dembele (89 OVR)

Leonardo Bonucci (88 OVR)

Edin Dzeko (88 OVR)

Luis Diaz (88 OVR)

Marcos Acuna (88 OVR)

Angel Di Maria (88 OVR)

Dries Mertens (87 OVR)

Svenja Huth (87 OVR)

Mario Gotze (87 OVR)

Joao Pedro (87 OVR)

Rodrigo De Paul (86 OVR)

Konrad Laimer (86 OVR)

Houssem Aouar (86 OVR)

Ibrahim Cissokho (86 OVR)

Melvine Malard (86 OVR)

Lois Openda (85 OVR)

Pierre Kalulu (85 OVR)

Jonathan Clauss (85 OVR)

Mats Wieffer (84 OVR)

Pedro Goncalves (84 OVR)

Dodo (84 OVR)

Pedro (84 OVR)

Nemanja Matic (84 OVR)

Pepe (84 OVR)

For more of the latest FC 24 content be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.