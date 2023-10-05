FC 24 82x10 Upgrade SBC Coming Soon

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is in full flow with many players already creating their Ultimate Team, the newest SBC rumoured to be out in Ultimate Team soon has got the community excited.

With the new title out, there is a lot of new information to share such as, how to defend in EA FC 24, as well as tons of Evolutions content, with guides to the Relentless Winger Evolutions, and Golden Glow Up and Pacey Protector, so be sure to check them out.

Without further ado let's take a look at the latest SBC to be joining Ultimate Team!

82x10 upgrade SBC

The 23x10 upgrade squad building challenge was very popular in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and it looks likely that it will be coming to FC 24 very soon. It is very early in the FC 24 Ultimate team cycle to have this SBC come into the game, however, it looks like EA Sports is releasing a lot of big packs and cards early on in the game!

The 82x10 as the name suggests consists of a pack with 10 players in it all 82 rated or higher. This pack is very popular and we hope that we can complete this SBC multiple times as it would be one of the better packs out there!

click to enlarge

With EA Sports releasing some crazy packs in Ultimate Team already, fans are surprised yet concerned as there has been a faster start to the game than in previous years. With many new cards and packs coming to UT, fans are concerned that the game will be less exciting quicker as there will be too many cards, packs, SBCs and Objectives to stay on top of things. This also leads to a large influx in coins, crashing the market even sooner than usual.

We do recommend completing the 82x10 SBC as it is known to bring great pack luck!

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to 'BOOKMARK' RealSport101.