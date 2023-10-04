FC 24 Evolutions glitch every Ultimate Team player MUST know

Evolutions have been a massive success so far in FC 24 Ultimate Team with cards now being able to get upgraded past their base cards!

We have covered loads of evolutions content so far such as the best players for Evolutions, as well as tons of Evolutions content, with guides to the Relentless Winger Evolutions, and Golden Glow Up and Pacey Protector, so be sure to check them out.

There is one bug in the game with evolutions in Squad Battles that you must know about before completing evolution objectives.

Evolutions reverting back to gold card

There is a new glitch in Ultimate Team that has caught our attention and it is a big one! For those who are playing Ultimate Team Evolutions, make sure you read this information as it could potentially ruin your Evolutions experience if you are not aware of it.

click to enlarge

Many Evolutions require playing squad battles in order to complete objectives allowing players to get upgraded. One thing that we have noticed though, while playing squad battles, if your evolution player gets injured in a match the card will then revert back to a gold card once you finish the game and go back to Ultimate Team.

In order to make sure this does not happen you must dashboard out of the game and restart FC 24 to stop this glitch from happening.

So to clarify, if your Evolutions player gets injured in FC 24 Ultimate Team squad battles match then the card will revert to a gold card once the game is finished. If you restart FC 24 during the game then this glitch will not happen and you will simply have to replay the squad battles match.

Make sure that you share this with friends to make them aware of this bug!

