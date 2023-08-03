EAFC 24 Early Access Confirmed

The highly anticipated upcoming addition to EA's football series, which will not feature the FIFA label, is gradually drawing near. Naturally, many players are wondering how to get EAFC 24 early access.

For several years now, FIFA's early access feature has granted fans an insider's view of the upcoming changes that will be included in the full release a few weeks later. We're happy to say that EA Sports FC 24 won't break that tradition.

So, with that said, and in case it wasn't abundantly clear after reading all that - yes, EAFC 24 early access is a reality. Here's how to access it and when can you start playing early.

EAFC 24 early access is coming in September

Now, you might be thinking, EAFC 24 early access is locked behind a paywall, with Ultimate Edition owners getting to play a week early on 22 September before the official release on 29 September.

You are mistaken, as EA Sports confirmed EA Play users will also get access to EAFC 24 early and will be able to play it for up to 10 hours starting on 22 September.

That is amazing news for those still on the fence about picking up this new entry in the footballing franchise. Forking out over $100 for the Ultimate Edition just to play it early might not seem worth it if you end up not liking the gameplay features the game will boast.

Now, paying $4.99 for a month of EA Play and getting to test the waters with a small 10-hour trial will definitely seem like the best way to go about it. If you end up liking the game, you can get it with a small discount thanks to your membership!

We'll have more news regarding EAFC 24 moving forward. In the meantime, we recommend you check out our extensive career mode breakdowns for those looking to find if the single-player offerings will be worth it this time around.