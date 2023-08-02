EA Sports FC Career Mode - Best Free Agents

EA FC 24 is quickly approaching as we now have the gameplay and career mode deep dive we are getting a better understanding on what we can expect from the new game title.

The summer transfer window has been very active as we get closer to the start of the 2023/24 football season. Players have been moving from club to club with a lot of big named players moving over to the Saudi Pro League.

However, there are some players who continue this summer without a club after having their contracts expire after the 2022/23 season. These players could potentially be classed as a free' agent' if they do not have a club by the time EA FC 24 is released.

EA FC 24 - Top 20 best free agents

1. David De Gea (87 OVR)

Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea finds himself without a club in August, 2023. The Spanish goalkeeper won the golden glove in the 2022/23 season with 17 clean sheets in the Premier League. Despite his efforts, Manchester United decided to part ways with the goalkeeper replacing him with Andre Onana.

click to enlarge + 7 De Gea

2. Sergio Ramos (84 OVR)

Real Madrid legend and now ex-PSG defender Sergio Ramos finds himself without a club for the first time in his career. Suffering many injuries at PSG in his first season but coming back to have a successful second year at the PSG the player and club have decided to part ways. With rumours of the 37-year old joining Messi at Inter Miami for now Ramos remains club-less.

click to enlarge + 7 Sergio Ramos

3. Daichi Kamada (81 OVR)

Japanese star Daichi Kamada finds himself on the free agent list after letting his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt expire, Kamada is searching for a new club that matches his expectations. Kamada had a very successful 2022/23 season, scoring 9 goals and assisting 6 in the Bundesliga.

click to enlarge + 7 Kamada

4. Eden Hazard (81 OVR)

Eden Hazard's time at Real Madrid has came to an end, after a disappointing spell in Madrid. Over 4 seasons, Eden Hazard played 76 league matches scoring 7 goals, in the past season Hazard only featured in 6 league games while starting 2. Hazard remains a free agent but it will be exciting to see where he ends up next.

click to enlarge + 7 Hazard

5. Adama Traoré (77 OVR)

Ex-Wolverhampton attacker Adama Traore known for his pace, power and of course oiled arms during matches finds himself as a free agent this summer. As EA FC 24 gets closer to launching, Traore could be an amazing pick up as a free agent!

click to enlarge + 7 Adama Traore

Top free agents 6-20:

click to enlarge + 7 Free Agent Payet!

6. Payet (80 OVR)

7. Jesse Lingard (75 OVR)

8. Oxlade-Chamberlain (77 OVR)

9. Manuel Lanzini (77 OVR)

10. Roberto Pereyra (79 OVR)

11. Lucas Moura (77 OVR)

12. Alexis Sanchez (80 OVR)

13. Jean-Kévin Duverne (73 OVR)

14. Bakayoko (73 OVR)

15. Mariano (73 OVR)

16. Yerry Mina (78 OVR)

17. Iniesta (79 OVR)

18. Juan Mata (74 OVR)

19. Boateng (75 OVR)

Loading...

20. Ross Barkley (74 OVR)

How to sign free agents

Free Agents in EA FC 24 Career Mode are available to pick up for 0 transfer fee, you can negotiate terms directly with the player however as the player is a free agent there wages or bonuses may be higher.

click to enlarge + 7

These are the simple steps to help you sign a free agent in EA FC 24: