EA FC 24 Wonderkids: Who will be the star signings this year?

EA FC 24 is almost here, but who will be the best wonderkids in-game?

The newly rebranded EA Sports football game launches next month just after the 2023-24 season gets underway. We're taking a look at who we think will be the highest potential youngsters in EA Sports FC 24 on day one of the game's lifespan.

The 2022-23 season has wrapped and there's another year of data in the books, so which wonderkids are likely to have the highest potential rating in EA FC 24?

EA FC 24 Wonderkids

What defines a wonderkid depends upon your definition of the term. Everyone can agree that wonderkids are young footballers with high overall potential ratings.

How young is young, though? Some say under 25, others 23, while some go as young as 21 or 18 years old. For our article today, we're going with players that are 18 years old or younger on 1st August 2023.

While ratings can change in Ultimate Team throughout the season, the cards' overalls do stay the same from when you've collected them. However, it's in Career Mode where the Wonderkids really shine.

You'll want to sign the best and youngest footballers you can for your club. So, if your club has enough money, these five are the ones we think will have the most potential when you start your first save!

Youssoufa Moukoko - Dortmund

After a breakout campaign in 2021-22, Youssoufa Moukoko stepped it up a notch last season. The Borussia Dortmund Striker netted seven times in the Bundesliga as Der BVB came so close to their first Bundesliga title in over a decade.

Moukoku was upgraded from a 69 overall rating at the start of FIFA 23 to 76 overall by the end. That's a huge increase, and we think he's going to be at least 78 overall at the start of EA Sports FC 24.

As for his potential, Moukoku could reach as high as 89 in Career Mode in FIFA 23. We believe he can go even higher in EA FC 24 though, possibly up to 90 overall.

To put that into context, 90 overall is higher than the likes of both Harry Kane and Erling Haaland were rated at the start of FIFA 23. Moukoko would be an incredible signing for any club, not least because he's 18 at the start of the game.

Gavi - Barcelona

Pablo Martin Paez Gavira, commonly known as Gavi, is probably the most exciting wonderkid in world football. Gavi is only 18 at the start of EA FC 24, but will be highly rated from the start.

Gavi was rated 80 at the end of FIFA 23 and he'll be even higher up at the start of EA FC 24. Gavi was again one of the most consistent performers for Barcelona last season, as the Catalans won La Liga and the Spanish Supercup.

On the international front, Gavi won the UEFA Nations League with Spain, who he now has 21 caps for. That's almost unheard of for someone some young, but Gavi shows no signs of slowing down.

Gavi will start EA FC 24 with an overall rating of at least 82, and possibly higher. His FIFA 23 potential was 89 but we think he'll be able to go to at least 91 overall in EA FC 24's Career Mode.

Arda Güler - Real Madrid

Arda Güler has been billed as the new Mesut Ozil and the Turk has signed for Real Madrid this season, just like his compatriot did during his peak. Güler cost Madrid around €20 million and that could turn out to be a bargain.

Güler made his debut for the Turkish National Team last season, in addition to cementing his place in Fenerbahce's side. Fener won the Turkish Cup last season, but Güler could be lifting the Champions League with Los Blancos before too long.

Güler was rated 73 overall in FIFA 23 and we believe he'll be up at around 76 thanks to his move to Spain. His potential was up at 86 in FIFA 23 and we think that'll rise to as high as 88 for EA FC 24.

Güler can be deployed in central midfield, attacking midfield and on the right wing. This makes the 18-year-old an excellent squad player from the outset for any side in Europe.

With both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos not getting any younger, Güler could be Madrid's solution to their looming midfield crisis.

Rico Lewis - Manchester City

Rico Lewis made his Manchester City debut last season and the now 18-year-old had a total of 25 appearances for the Citizens as they won a historic treble.

Lewis didn't look out of place in Pep Guardiola's side, as the defender was comfortable on the ball, showing shades of his City teammate Kyle Walker.

Lewis hasn't made his England debut yet, but might have done if right-back wasn't such a competitive position for the Three Lions. In FIFA 23, Lewis had an overall rating of 70. For EA FC 24, we think he'll start at 73 overall.

Lewis' potential was an already high 87 in FIFA 23, but we think he'll go slightly higher for EA FC 24 and up to 88 potential. It won't be long before Lewis is good enough to replace Walker at right-back if he doesn't transfer to Bayern Munich in real life.

Warren Zaïre-Emery - PSG

We're going slightly younger for the final entry in our top five EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids. Warren Zaïre-Emery will only be 17 years old when EA FC 24 releases, but Emery's quality is already evident.

The Frenchman of Martiniquais descent made 31 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain last season, scoring two goals in Ligue 1. To make your debut and cement your place within the squad of PSG is no mean feat. To accomplish that as a 16-year-old is almost unheard of.

Emery finished FIFA 23 as a 71 overall but we think he'll begin EA FC 24 with an overall of at least 74. His potential overall was up at 88 and we believe he'll start this year's game with a potential of up to 89 overall!

In terms of his position, he's listed as a central midfielder and defensive midfielder. If you're playing as PSG in Career Mode, it won't be long before Emery is good enough to replace Marco Verratti.

More EA FC 24 Wonderkids

If those five young stars aren't enough, we've gone ten more 18 and under that we think will have the highest potential when EA Sports FC 24 launches in September!