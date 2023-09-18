EA Sports FC 24 is almost here and EA has blessed the community with the official player ratings ahead of the game's release on 29 September.

Table of contents What is the Finesse Shot PlayStyle? Players with the Finesse Shot PlayStyle+ in EA FC 24 Best Players with the Finesse Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 24

EA has introduced PlayStyles and PlayStyles+ to Ultimate Team for the first time in EA FC 24, giving certain players a boost to their card in the game mode, with these attributes.

What is the Finesse Shot PlayStyle?

The PlayStyles feature centres around the individual style and performance of each player in Ultimate Team. This addition aims to dynamically alter players' movement mechanics while incorporating their distinct styles and movements exhibited on the real-life football pitch.

PlayStyles act as a significant update to the Traits system as seen in previous FIFA games. Playstyles+ is only for the best players in the game, or the best players in the world at that specific attribute.

The Finesse Shot PlayStyle is for a player who is known to try and place the ball when shooting, and the in-game effects it has is that players are able to perform finesse shots faster with additional curve and improved accuracy, with the + version being an even bigger boost.

Players with the Finesse Shot PlayStyle+ in EA FC 24

click to enlarge + 5 Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema (90 OVR)

Karim Benzema made the switch from Real Madrid to Al Ittihad this summer, a shocking move for the current Ballon d'Or winner. The Frenchman is a prolific goal scorer so it's no surprise that he has been given the Finesse Shot PlayStyle+ in EA FC 24.

Mohamed Salah (89 OVR)

The Egyptian King is deadly when he cuts inside on his left foot, and bends it into the top corner. His PlayStyle+ will be very effective, combined with his pace and agility giving him the quick ability to cut inside a finesse a wondergoal into the net.

click to enlarge + 5 Mohamed Salah

Alex Morgan (89 OVR)

One of the best US women's players of all time, Alex Morgan scores goals for fun and loves a finesse shot too. So once again, there's no surprise to see her with a PlayStyle+ in Finesse Shots!

click to enlarge + 5 Alex Morgan

Antoine Griezmann (88 OVR)

Antoine Griezmann has received a huge +5 upgrade from FIFA 23 to FC 24, and the Frenchman looks insanely OP once more. With quality all round attributes Griezmann will be in many Ultimate Team squads, and finessing goals in, left, right and centre!

click to enlarge + 5 Antoine Griezmann

Heung-Min Son (87 OVR)

Tottenham's new captain, Heung-Min Son will have to fill in the boots of Harry Kane this season, however, he is one of the most deadly one-on-one finishers in the world. He loves to curl an effort into the far corner or round the goalkeeper, making him perfect for this PlayStyle+.

click to enlarge + 5 Heung-Min Son

Best Players with the Finesse Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 24

Here we will highlight the best players in EA FC 24 with the Finesse Shot PlayStyle. These players will still have a boost when finessing the ball, however, it won't be as powerful, as they are not considered the best in the world at this.

Alexia Putellas (91 OVR)

Sam Kerr (90 OVR)

Lionel Messi (90 OVR)

Caroline Graham Hansen (90 OVR)

Robert Lewandowski (90 OVR)

Vinicius Junior (89 OVR)

Mapi Leon (89 OVR)

Ada Hegerberg (89 OVR)

Guro Reiten (88 OVR)

Marie Katoto (88 OVR)

