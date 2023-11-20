EA FC 24 can't stop realising new Ultimate Team content, with new cards constantly arriving at the game. This time EA released the Van Den Boomen SBC, a great card if you have an Eredivisie team.

This card has some great attributes, with an incredible 85 shooting and spectacular 89 passing. Furthermore, Van Den Boomen is also quite strong, has a great dribbling ability, and has a solid 78 pace.

So, let's find out what are the cheapest solutions for this SBC.

Van Den Boomen FC Pro Live SBC

Start Date: Monday, 20 November.

Expiry Date: Sunday, 26 November.

As mentioned above, this card has some great attributes and playstyles, making it a very solid card for this point in the game.

You can use Van Den Boomen as a super sub, or even pair him together with a more defensive-minded midfielder in a 4-4-2 formation. His ability to deliver great trough balls, while still being an effective defender, makes him a very solid card.

So, let's find out how to complete this SBC.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad to unlock the Van Den Boomen FC Pro Live SBC card. This squad should meet the following requirements:

Van Den Boomen FC Pro Live SBC

Minimum one player from the Netherlands

A team rating of 84 OVR

11 players in the squad

Reward: 1 x Van Den Boomen FC Pro Live card.

Cost: 34,000 Coins.

Solutions

Check out our solutions for the Van Den Boomen FC Pro Live SBC.

Van Den Boomen SBC

As you can see, this is quite an easy SBC to complete and it also offers a great card. If you have some fodder cards you will have an easy time completing this SBC, and probably won't need to spend any coins.

For more EA FC 24 content, check out everything you need to know about the upcoming Pro Live promo.