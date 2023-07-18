EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Dynamic Images Will Feature New 3D Look

Fans of Ultimate Team will be excited to hear that EA FC 24 will introduce a more exciting design for dynamic cards, with the player portrait having a 3D look.

While it might seem like a small thing to be excited about among the sea of novelties that EA FC 24 will bring, including new gameplay innovations and the addition of women footballers in Ultimate Team, we're due for some unique card redesigns.

Let's be real, the base Ultimate Team card designs are a bit stale now. Sure, if you're a dedicated Ultimate Team player you're probably used to the colourful designs of event cards like the recent Level Up FUT ones. Yet even those seem kind of boring nowadays.

EA FC 24 will bring redesigns to Ultimate Team cards

According to FUT23News via Twitter, we got our first glimpse at what Ultimate Team dynamic image cards could look like in EA FC 24. Check it out down below.

Naturally, the card shown was of Erling Haaland, Manchester City's new golden boy and cover athlete for EA FC 24. Let's not talk about the 85 OVR as it likely features placement stats... or maybe EA got a bit more critical of players for this new entry. 85 Pace? That seems kind of rough.

Quite frankly, after more than a decade of seeing the default Ultimate Team card formats, this slight redesign is looking like the cherry on top when it comes to everything EA FC 24 will offer players when it launches.

Still, we'll have to wait and see when will EA Sports dive deeper into what Ultimate Team will look like as a whole in EA FC 24. And in the grand scheme of things, card designs are probably some of the least important additions they could boast.

Regardless, we're liking the aesthetic and can't wait to see those promised animated Ultimate Team cards! For more content, check out all league's that will be available in EA FC 24.