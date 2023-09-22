EA FC 24 Sliders: Best settings for realistic gameplay

EA FC 24 is here available on Early Access and also with the pre-order editions of the game, those who want the Standard Edition will have to wait another week for the game!

With millions of players now in FC 24, we have some exciting sliders for you to try out in FC 24, this one is for our Career Mode and Kick-off players!

So without further ado, let's dive into the best sliders for realistic gameplay!

Best sliders in FC 24

Sliders are a great way to adjust how your team or the AI play, these can be found in 'Game Settings' then in the tab 'User Sliders' and 'CPU Sliders'.

Adjusting sliders is totally up to personal preference on what feels best for you. However, these sliders provided should give you a good basis on what could potentially be great to make the game feel more realistic!

User Sliders

The following sliders will help change the way your players move and feel in-game affecting things like speed or accuracy, this will make the game feel more real with the way the ball moves around.

User sliders are all down to personal preference, how you feel like the gameplay is and what areas of the game potentially feel unrealistic!

USER/CP sliders

Sprint - 51/52

Acceleration - 51/51

Shot Error - 60/60

Pass Error - 55/55

Shot Speed - 48/48

Pass Speed - 50/50

Injury Freq - 50/50

Injury Sev - 50/50

GK Ability - 48/48

Marking - 50/50

Run Freq - 25/25

Height - 50/50

Length - 30/30

Width - 48/48

FT Control - 60/60

CPU Sliders

The following sliders will change the way the AI play in-game. Making the AI play more realistic football with more runs and a faster tempo, this will make it harder to play against the AI and a bit of time to adjust to, but it does help make the game feel more realistic!

The CPU has had a lot of improvements made to it in EA FC 24, making these sliders even more effective!

With the AI now mimicking harnesses real-world volumetric data, these sliders add to an already improved AI system.

