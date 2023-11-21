FC 24 Receives New UT Kits & Soundtrack Update

We are approaching two months since the release of FC 24, and despite its bumpy launch, things are finally looking on the up.

Five major Title Updates combined with the regular influx of Ultimate Team content are continuing to be enjoyed by millions of players around the world, despite several gameplay issues previously spoiling the FC 24 experience.

Although some fans have already ditched the game out of frustration, many remain and the number of players is expected to grow, with EA's rebranded football title now down to half price ahead of Christmas.

Speaking of the regular influx of content, however, eight new songs and three new Ultimate Team kits have just been added to FC 24, so let's take a closer look at what they are and how you can claim them!

FC 24 gets new music & UT kits

FC 24 is home to over 80 songs which feature some of the very best artists out there, but EA clearly didn't think that was enough.

That's because eight new titles have just been added to the game, expanding its already extensive soundtrack even further.

click to enlarge FC 24 Soundtrack

The new tracks are:

Fred again.. & Obongjayar , adore u

, adore u Peso Pluma, Grupo Frontera, TULUM

TULUM Rael, Gloria Groove & Tropkillaz, Vem com tudo

Vem com tudo TROYBOI ft. ARMANI WHITE, SHUT IT DOWN

SHUT IT DOWN Insincere , smile

, smile KABEAUSHÉ, THESE DISHES AIN’T GONNA DO THEMSELVES

THESE DISHES AIN’T GONNA DO THEMSELVES Animal Collective, Soul Capturer

Soul Capturer Underworld, denver luna (acapella)

Speaking about the new songs, EA said:

"Each song and artist featured on the soundtrack represent EA Sports FC's ambitions to create a truly international soundscape that reflects the global nature of football and musical influences. As the power of unique football styles like Total Football and Brazilian flair transcends continents, so too does Afrobeats, Reggaeton and Grime."

Joining the music are some brand-new Ultimate Team kits, inspired by three musical artists including The Rolling Stones.

The famous rock and roll band have designed an in-game vanity kit, which can be unlocked and used in Ultimate Team.

The kit is one of three new artist-inspired jerseys introduced to FC 24, with DJ Michaël Brun and Afropop's Obongjayar also collaborating for the vanity edition kits.

Players can access the new kits in FC 24 right now. Brun and Obongjayar's kits are only available through an in-game purchase, whilst The Rolling Stones version can be unlocked by completing a series of objectives.

Will you be donning the artist-inspired vanity kits in FC 24? Let us know!

For more of the latest FC 24 content be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.