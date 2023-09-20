EA Sports FC 24 is in touching distance, and we have everything for you to get started in EA's latest title, from official player ratings to budget beasts, and best teams for 50k coins.

As fans look forward to playing their favourite game modes such as Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs, we have loads of content for you.

And why not get a head start on your Ultimate Team by completing these simple tasks to earn yourself loads of packs at the beginning of EA FC 24!

FREE packs in Ultimate Team

For many years, EA has given players challenges to complete at the start of a new game cycle in return for a reward which gives their Ultimate Team an early much-needed boost.

Once again developers will be giving players this option by setting objectives for gamers to complete in return for FREE packs!

This is your opportunity to change your whole Ultimate Team, by packing that one incredible player, like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, or even Sam Kerr now that women have been added into the game mode, opening up a world of new possibilities!

click to enlarge + 2 Sam Kerr

How to get FREE packs in Ultimate Team?

Reliable source @DonkTrading, who has provided in-depth insight into the new game before its release, says there are five different packs to earn by simply playing Squad Battles!

Squad Battle rewards in EA FC 24:

100k pack = 250 goals

55k pack = 100 goals

55k pack = 75 Finesse goals

35k pack = 50 Power Shot goals

25k pack = 50 Volley goals

click to enlarge + 2 Erling Haaland

That's a whopping 270k coins worth of packs at the start of EA FC 24!

Now, the best way to complete this is by going into Squad Battles with your best possible squad. Then, set the difficulty to Amateur, and off you go!

This may take you a couple of hours, but it is surely worth it, knowing that you will be getting a huge reward at the end of it.

Loading...

For a controls guide, or a how-to, on Power Shots then we have the content for you, so you have nothing to worry about!

Although, now that Squad Battles games have been reduced to four minutes and a half, it may take longer than it has in previous games.

