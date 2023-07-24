Penalties Will be HARDER in EA FC 24

EA FC 24 is quickly approaching with more information being released the hype continues to build.

With a deep dive and a first reveal already announced in EA FC 24, loads of new features and game mechanics have been announced which has led to a lot of reactions online.

Penalties in EA FC 24 have had an overhaul increasing the difficulty of saving penalties which has caused a lot of reactions and discussions on social media.

EA FC 24 penalties

The number of penalty save zones has increased from 3 from 5 in EA FC 24, meaning that it will be harder to save penalties than it currently is in FIFA 23.

Currently in FIFA 23 players have a 33% chance of saving penalties which will now be a lot lower in EA FC 24.

However, this time around, the goalkeepers' task has become even more demanding as they now have to select from five distinct zones to enhance the authenticity of their decision-making.

However, this time around, the goalkeepers' task has become even more demanding as they now have to select from five distinct zones to enhance the authenticity of their decision-making.

The expanded save zones for goalkeepers are now Top Left, Bottom Left, Centre, Top Right, and Bottom Right. This means that goalkeepers must be even more precise and strategic in their choice of zones to effectively block penalty shots. The added complexity ensures a more realistic and engaging experience for both players and virtual goalkeepers alike.

Moreover, EA FC 24 has introduced new Penalty Kick Avatars, adding further depth to the player experience. These avatars can be applied to various game modes, such as Player Career, Clubs, and VOLTA, allowing players to showcase their unique penalty-taking styles. With options like Turtle, The Norse, King, Goalscorer, Freight Train, The Professor, Ranger, The Dutch, and Short and Sweet, players have a wide array of personalities to embody during these crucial moments.

Not only have Penalty Kick Avatars received a revamp, but the animations for specific players have also been enhanced. Star players like Erling Haaland and others now have new penalty kick animations, bringing more realism and personality to the game. These improvements not only make the game more exciting but also offer fans a chance to experience the distinctive styles of their favorite footballers.

Overall, EA FC 24 has taken penalty kicks to a whole new level, providing players with a more challenging and rewarding experience. With the expanded save zones and the addition of unique Penalty Kick Avatars and animations for top players, football enthusiasts can truly immerse themselves in the thrill of taking and saving penalties like never before.

Community reaction

The FIFA community have many mixed opinions on how hard penalty saving should be in EA FC 24.

Are penalties too easy to score? Do keepers save too many penalties? With just 30% of penalties in real life being saved, should it be exactly the same in EA FC24?

Increasing the skill of scoring and saving penalties adds more realism to the game, rewarding players for hitting the ball into a top corner will make it harder for a keeper to save, however, makes it riskier for a player to attempt to score.

Let's hope that the head-tell on penalties is removed ahead of EA FC 24, to allow saving penalties to be harder for goalkeepers.

