Want some EA FC Mobile player ratings? Even if the game isn't out, scheduled for release in September, we already have some information about who the best players in the game are.

The game is currently in the middle of a small closed beta period, with players from certain regions gaining access to a small number of modes and teams. It's a situation with many turning to VPN services to try out the EA FC Mobile beta for themselves.

If you can't be too bothered with it, don't worry, we've compiled information about the best-rated players in EA FC 24 Mobile just for you!

The best EA FC Mobile players

Before we list them, we must give you some fair warnings. First, these ratings are based on the beta version of EA FC Mobile, meaning things can change substantially ahead of release.

Second, as you might expect from a trial period, only a handful of teams and players are available. So if you're wondering where Messi's and Ronaldo's ratings are, that's because they're not featured in the EA FC Mobile beta.

That said, we'll update this article when the full game is out. Take a look at the list in the meantime:

Kylian Mbappé - 91 OVR

Kevin De Bruyne - 91 OVR

Thibaut Courtois - 90 OVR

Erling Halaand - 89 OVR

Mohamed Salah - 89 OVR

Alisson Becker - 89 OVR

Ederson - 89 OVR

Virgil Van Dijk - 89 OVR

Harry Kane - 89 OVR

Jan Oblak - 89 OVR

Neymar Jr - 89 OVR

Luka Modric - 89 OVR

Bernardo Silva - 89 OVR

Toni Kroos - 88 OVR

Marquinhos - 88 OVR

Heung-Min Son - 88 OVR

Ruben Dias - 88 OVR

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 88 OVR

Jude Bellingham - 87 OVR

Rodri - 87 OVR

Keylor Navas - 87 OVR

Marco Verrati - 87 OVR

Antonio Rudiger - 87 OVR

Christopher Nkunku - 86 OVR

Wojciech Szczęsny - 86 OVR

Joao Cancelo - 86 OVR

Vinicius Jr - 86 OVR

Aymeric Laporte - 86 OVR

Thiago Alcántara - 86 OVR

Thiago Silva - 86 OVR

Federico Valverde - 86 OVR

David Alaba - 86 OVR

Andy Robertson - 86 OVR

Fabinho - 86 OVR

Phil Foden - 85 OVR

Diogo Jota - 85 OVR

Antoine Griezmann - 85 OVR

Kyle Walker - 85 OVR

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 85 OVR

Niklas Sule - 85 OVR

Riyad Mahrez - 85 OVR

Raheem Sterling - 85 OVR

Memphis Depay - 85 OVR

Lucas Hernández - 84 OVR

Eder Militao - 84 OVR

Rodrigo De Paul - 84 OVR

Dusan Vlahovic - 84 OVR

Marcos Llorente - 84 OVR

Joao Félix - 83 OVR

Nacho Fernández - 82 OVR

Julian Brandt - 82 OVR

Álvaro Morata - 82 OVR

Dejan Kulusevski - 81 OVR

Jordan Henderson - 81 OVR

Georginio Wijnaldum - 80 OVR

Saúl - 80 OVR

Axel Witsel - 79 OVR

That's it for now! If you want to check out more content, swing by everything you need to know about EA FC 24 ahead of its release.