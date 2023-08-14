Want some EA FC Mobile player ratings? Even if the game isn't out, scheduled for release in September, we already have some information about who the best players in the game are.
The game is currently in the middle of a small closed beta period, with players from certain regions gaining access to a small number of modes and teams. It's a situation with many turning to VPN services to try out the EA FC Mobile beta for themselves.
If you can't be too bothered with it, don't worry, we've compiled information about the best-rated players in EA FC 24 Mobile just for you!
The best EA FC Mobile players
Before we list them, we must give you some fair warnings. First, these ratings are based on the beta version of EA FC Mobile, meaning things can change substantially ahead of release.
Second, as you might expect from a trial period, only a handful of teams and players are available. So if you're wondering where Messi's and Ronaldo's ratings are, that's because they're not featured in the EA FC Mobile beta.
That said, we'll update this article when the full game is out. Take a look at the list in the meantime:
- Kylian Mbappé - 91 OVR
- Kevin De Bruyne - 91 OVR
- Thibaut Courtois - 90 OVR
- Erling Halaand - 89 OVR
- Mohamed Salah - 89 OVR
- Alisson Becker - 89 OVR
- Ederson - 89 OVR
- Virgil Van Dijk - 89 OVR
- Harry Kane - 89 OVR
- Jan Oblak - 89 OVR
- Neymar Jr - 89 OVR
- Luka Modric - 89 OVR
- Bernardo Silva - 89 OVR
- Toni Kroos - 88 OVR
- Marquinhos - 88 OVR
- Heung-Min Son - 88 OVR
- Ruben Dias - 88 OVR
- Gianluigi Donnarumma - 88 OVR
- Jude Bellingham - 87 OVR
- Rodri - 87 OVR
- Keylor Navas - 87 OVR
- Marco Verrati - 87 OVR
- Antonio Rudiger - 87 OVR
- Christopher Nkunku - 86 OVR
- Wojciech Szczęsny - 86 OVR
- Joao Cancelo - 86 OVR
- Vinicius Jr - 86 OVR
- Aymeric Laporte - 86 OVR
- Thiago Alcántara - 86 OVR
- Thiago Silva - 86 OVR
- Federico Valverde - 86 OVR
- David Alaba - 86 OVR
- Andy Robertson - 86 OVR
- Fabinho - 86 OVR
- Phil Foden - 85 OVR
- Diogo Jota - 85 OVR
- Antoine Griezmann - 85 OVR
- Kyle Walker - 85 OVR
- Trent Alexander-Arnold - 85 OVR
- Niklas Sule - 85 OVR
- Riyad Mahrez - 85 OVR
- Raheem Sterling - 85 OVR
- Memphis Depay - 85 OVR
- Lucas Hernández - 84 OVR
- Eder Militao - 84 OVR
- Rodrigo De Paul - 84 OVR
- Dusan Vlahovic - 84 OVR
- Marcos Llorente - 84 OVR
- Joao Félix - 83 OVR
- Nacho Fernández - 82 OVR
- Julian Brandt - 82 OVR
- Álvaro Morata - 82 OVR
- Dejan Kulusevski - 81 OVR
- Jordan Henderson - 81 OVR
- Georginio Wijnaldum - 80 OVR
- Saúl - 80 OVR
- Axel Witsel - 79 OVR
