The hype for EA FC 24 is building steadily with the start of this brand-new era set to bring plenty of excitement to the future of football gaming.

One such element that won't be changing much is the importance of wonderkids, especially in modes like Career Mode.

EA FC 24 once again promises to introduce a host of top talents to the game and we've selected five that will likely be ones to watch in this year's game.

With that in mind, here are five wonderkids that are set to set EA FC 24 alight.

EA FC 24 Wonderkids

For those that aren't aware, wonderkids are the lifeblood of any good Career Mode save.

Players in their teens, with high potential ratings, wonderkids are defined as players with huge potential that can quickly become world beaters.

Previous wonderkids include stars like Jude Bellingham, Memphis Depay and Vinicius Jr.

This year, you can be sure that there will be a host of wonderkids to capture in EA FC 24, with these five names listed below the pick of the bunch.

Endrick

Newly added to EA FC 24, Endrick is going to quickly become everyone's favourite wonderkid in this year's game.

It's important to note that Endrick will not be added to EA FC 24 at launch. Instead, the Brazilian will be added once his move to Real Madrid is officially registered, which is early 2024.

FM LEGEND - Endrick is already a Football Manager legend

This likely means that Endrick will arrive in a January update for the game, or once he has made his first appearance for Los Blancos.

An exciting addition who will add an extra layer of spice once added, we'd be amazed if Endrick isn't boasting a potential rating towards the 90 mark.

Evan Ferguson

A breakout star of the 2022/23 season, Evan Ferguson will definitely be one to watch again in EA FC 24.

The Republic of Ireland and Brighton striker has impressed since breaking into De Zerbi's side and he will no doubt be boasting a huge potential rating in EA FC 24.

AUTHENTIC STAR - Evan Ferguson is already an authentic player in FIFA 23

Likely to possess the ability to become one of the best forwards in the game, Ferguson is a star in the making that everyone will soon want to sign.

Will you beat the rush or let him develop? Either way, you'll be massively tempted to sign Ferguson up.

Samuel Iling-Junior

To an Englishman in Italy who enjoyed some breakout moments for Juventus in Serie A last term, Samuel Iling-Junior may just be EA FC 24's answer to Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

We're not just talking about double-barreled surnames either, with Iling-Junior possessing a lot of the raw qualities that is certain to make him a star.

A tricky winger with great pace and flashes of skilful brilliance, Iling-Junior is a player that we're predicting to soar quickly in the rating charts.

A top star with plenty to prove, Juve will no doubt drive a hard bargain for their rising star.

Paul Wanner

A name familiar to thousands of Football Manager players, Austrian-born Paul Wanner is a star in the making.

Presently plying his trade for Bayern Munich, Wanner is a player who oozes class and can easily become one of the best in EA FC 24.

ON THE RISE - Can you unearth the next Jude Bellingham?

Right now, Wanner boasts a potential rating of around 85 in the latest FIFA 23 squad update, but you can expect this to be boosted once EA FC 24 rolls around.

Another exciting attacking talent, we can't wait to see how this man grows in the new game.

Warren Zaire-Emery

Warren Zaire-Emery may just be the most exciting name on this list, with the PSG youngster set to become the latest in a long line of French midfielders set to light up the world stage.

Sharing some impressive moments alongside the likes of Messi and Mbappe, Zaire-Emery is undoubtedly one of the hottest prospects in world football right now.

EA knows their stuff and will no doubt reflect this in EA FC 24, with the PSG prospect set to boast a potential rating around the 90 mark.

An exciting talent with plenty of room to grow, we can't wait to see just how high Zaire-Emery soars in EA FC 24.