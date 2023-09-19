EA FC 24 is almost here with Early Access almost released and the full global release of FC 24 out next week!

The Web App is almost out too as this will be live two days before Early Access is out on consoles. With the latest news on Starter Packs not being in FC 24, fans are confused and mad as to what they are meant to do for two days on the Web App. However, we may know now why there is no Starter Pack...

Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest news!

FC Points on the Web App?

The latest news has broken out by @TheGhoost_ and @FUT_Accountant on Twitter that the reason Starter Packs have been removed from EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is that we will now be able to purchase FC Points directly from the Web App.

This would mean that players who would have to wait until the game is on console can now purchase the game via the Web App or Companion App.

Fans have mixed opinions on this as many fans want to play FC 24 without spending money on FC Points, meaning they cannot get started with Ultimate Team until it is on consoles. Whereas, those who do buy FC Points will have a huge head start to the game before it is even out on consoles.

@FPLessons stated: 'Is this confirmed? I am sure this will turn so many people away if they cannot start with any players at all. Some people do not use any FC Points. How will they start playing to build a team? Seems a crazy decision.'

This is yet to be confirmed by EA Sports meaning we will have to wait until the Web App is live before we know for sure if we can buy FC Points directly on the Web App. This will also mean that players should be able to transfer FIFA Points over to FC Points on the Web App, however, this is all speculation for now. We will update this page when we have confirmation!

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.