A new Squad Foundation SBC has arrived at EA FC 24! After the Holgate Squad Foundation SBC, EA has now introduced the Dembele Squad Foundation SBC.

Squad Foundation players are great to build your team around, especially while you can't acquire some of the most expensive and meta cards in the game. They are easy to acquire, have great attributes, and can also be used as super subs.

So, let's take a look at this Dembele Squad Foundation SBC

Dembele Squad Foundation SBC

Start Date: Monday, 20 November.

Expiry Date: Thursday, 21 December.

This Dembele card has some great attributes and playstyles and is also French, which makes it easy to incorporate in most squads. He is lightning quick with 88 pace, and deadly in front of the goalkeeper with his 88 shooting.

He also has a great dribbling ability, which helps him to create separation from the defenders and beat his opponents consistently in 1v1 situations. It's an incredibly solid card for this point in the game, especially if you want to use him as a super sub.

So, let's find out how the cheapest solution for his SBC.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad to unlock the Dembele Squad Foundation SBC card. This squad should meet the following requirements:

Dembele Squad Foundation

Minimum one player from the ROSHN Saudi League

Minimum one player from the TOTW

A team rating of 82 OVR

11 players in the squad

Reward: 1 x Dembele Squad Foundation SBC card.

Cost: 38,800 Coins.

Solutions

Check out our solutions for the Dembele Squad Foundation SBC.

As you can see, this is an easy SBC to complete and it also offers a great card. If you have a TOTW player that you don't use, you will probably be able to complete this SBC without spending a single coin.

