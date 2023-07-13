EA FC 24 Confirms Two New Leagues

The EA Sports FC 24 livestream has been full of reveals and awesome moments, but one thing everyone wants to know is what's coming from the game.

While we've had a lot of chat about Hypermotion V and new Icons, but people always want to know about who they can play as and what official leagues are in the game. Well, EA has confirmed some new leagues for EA Sports FC 24.

Two new leagues confirmed

EA Sports is making a big push into the world of women's football. And that push comes with two new leagues. The Frauen-Bundesliga and Liga F are coming to EA Sports FC 24. This includes the 2. Frauen-Bundesliga too.

It's a huge addition as women players will also be thrown into the Ultimate Team player pool, making it the biggest we have ever seen. The addition of these women's leagues means that the very best players will be available in Ultimate Team for everyone to use.

Leagues we know so far

We know there will be the major leagues around the world in EA Sports FC.

These include the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, and Ligue 1 but also: