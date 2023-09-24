EA FC 24 has already captured the hearts of millions of players around the world, and the game modes it offers are truly exciting, including the well-known Pro Clubs. So next, we will tell you the best winger build for EA FC 24 clubs.

Creating the perfect winger can be tricky, especially at the beginning of the game when the skills available to you are limited. The updated Clubs mode has undergone major changes with the new systems, making it even more interesting to develop your character. Let's move on to the build.

Best winger meta in EA FC 24

The winger plays a vital role in the structure and effectiveness of the attack, creating chances and opening the enemy defense when required. To become a reliable and effective winger, you must ensure that your player has the right comprehensive build. Let's take a look at the best physical attributes of a winger in EA FC 24:

Physical attributes

To become the best winger online, you need to combine physical strength and agility to be able to join and complete attacks instantly. Let's move on to building your professional virtual player:

Choose a height between 5'3" and 5'8. The player should be of average height, which will allow you to move quickly on the pitch.

Your weight should be at or slightly above the minimum, stick to 100 to 125 pounds. This will allow you to be as agile as possible in situations where you need to be.

The number of Weak Foot stars is one of the most important indicators of a forward's performance. You should improve this attribute to avoid having to rely on your main leg in the most difficult situations.

Best attributes for winger in EA FC 24

Now that we've looked at the physical attributes, let's look at the sub-categories that you need to prioritize. These are the attributes where you have to spend your skill points to create the best winger:

Pace

Acceleration and Sprint Speed are extremely important attributes for any winger. With high values in this sub-category, you will be able to run onto the ball at lightning speed and outrun defenders who can only breathe down your neck. It is high speed that affects your effectiveness on the wing.

Passing

Players positioned on the wings are crucial for effective passes into the six-yard box. It is stats such as Crossing and Vision that will ensure your maximum efficiency in assisting the main forwards. Don't spend all your skill points on this skill, though, as other skills such as dribbling are also important.

Dribbling

This subcategory gives you the ability to get around your opponent and control the ball without unnecessary losses. Attributes such as ball control, balance, and agility, combined with 4–5 stars on skill moves, will turn a player into a second Pelé or Messi. This will allow the player to literally glue the ball to his feet and prevent unnecessary losses.

Shooting

High marks in the Finishing, Shot Power, and Long Shots attributes will ensure that the player can maximize his performance even in the most difficult moments. These attributes affect how many and what kind of goals you will score, so you should level them up first.

Best playstyles for winger in EA FC 24

You have to decide which PlayStyles to give your player. Each PlayStyle has a significant effect, giving the player unique talents and creating a special style. Let's take a look at which PlayStyles you should primarily use to make your winger as effective as possible on the virtual pitch in Club mode:

Finesse Shot

This shot can be considered a real art. In addition to being a gorgeous shot, it is also very effective, especially from the edges of the pitch or as close to the goal as possible. It is important to time the shot because it requires a little preparation.

First Touch

Using this perk, the ball literally sticks to your player. You have a much lower chance of losing it at the first opportunity. Perfect control will allow you to effectively start your movement toward the enemy's goal.

Technical

This PlayStyle will allow you to gain even more speed during a controlled sprint. Also, the player uses wider turns under the drive with greater accuracy.

Distance Shooter

It increases your effectiveness for long-range shots. If you already have Finesse Shot activated, combined with the 5-star Weak Foot, you will become a goal-scoring machine that can do it from any distance.

And that's it! We'll have plenty of more EA FC 24 Pro Clubs content for you to enjoy.