The Best Striker Build for EA FC 24 Clubs

EA Sports have significantly expanded the Clubs mode for their new outing, EA Sports FC 24. Although Ultimate Team is still the main game mode, many fans will choose to go solo and improve their player online. If you are one of them, you will definitely like our best striker build in EA FC 24 Clubs.

We have prepared tips on how to build the best striker to help you score goals easily and efficiently in Clubs mode.

Want to read even more content? Luckily, we have many other guides on our website. For example, you can read our article on how to use controlled Sprint in EA FC 24. Also, feel free to take a look at our guide on how to unlock PlayStyles and PlayStyles+ in EA FC 24.

Best attributes for striker in EA FC 24

click to enlarge + 3

To become a great striker, it's not enough to just improve your speed and shooting. To become a true team leader and be mega-effective, you need to upgrade your player comprehensively. Let's take a look at the attributes you need to focus on to turn your striker into a goal-scoring machine:

Finishing

A high finishing rate allows players to take advantage of chances and score goals in the most difficult situations. This is the most important attribute of any striker, without which attacks will not be as effective as they could be.

Weak Foot

It is of utmost importance for a striker to use his two feet. After all, it is not possible to adjust to the main foot in all situations, which is why you should pay attention to this attribute.

Strength

The higher the Strength rating, the more effective the player will be in competing with the defender for the ball. This attribute also plays an important role when receiving passes on top because a strong body makes it easier to push the opponent off and receive the ball.

Ball Control

In some situations, it is quite difficult to keep the ball, but players who have this attribute at a high level will cope with the task much better. Also, the higher the control rate, the less likely you are to make mistakes when receiving the ball.

Balance

This attribute describes balance when competing for the ball or when dribbling. The higher the score, the more agile the player is and the better he can perform various feints or sudden body movements.

Acceleration

This is one of the most important attributes of a true striker, as it takes less time to reach top speed. This attribute is included in the Pace category along with Sprint Speed. Without good speed, a player will not be as effective, as he will not be able to keep up with passes or interceptions in attack.

Shot Power & Long Shots

Combined with Finishing, these attributes will allow you to score goals from long range. Shot Power measures how hard a player hits the ball and how fast it goes into the net. Long Shots measures the accuracy of shots from outside the penalty area.

It is these attributes that you should pay attention to and allocate Skill Points to be as effective as possible on the pitch.

Best striker meta in EA FC 24

click to enlarge + 3

To become a goal-scoring machine, you will need to combine talent, physical strength, and a high level of basic football skills. Also introduced this year is the ability to select PlayStyles for the player in Club mode, which has a huge impact on efficiency and effectiveness. Let's move on to building the best striker.

Physical Attributes

Let's take a look at the parameters we recommend when creating a striker:

Your player should be between 5'6" and 5'9" tall to ensure maximum mobility.

Don't go overboard with the weight either, aiming for between 135 and 145 pounds.

Best PlayStyles for striker in EA FC 24

click to enlarge + 3

PlayStyles give a player unique abilities, and PlayStyle+ takes these signature skills to a much higher level. Here is our list of the best PlayStyles for strikers in Pro Clubs mode:

Finesse Shot

This is a shot where the player hits the ball with the inside of the foot in such a way as to create a curved, rotating shot towards the far post. Finesse shots require precision and timing and are particularly effective at close range.

First Touch

Loading...

This PlayStyle allows you to grip the ball with virtually no mistakes, it literally sticks to your feet. Perfect control and instant ball acceptance allow you to avoid mistakes when attacking.

Trivela

Sometimes you need a little more grace and quick acceleration to score a goal from a minimal space, and the PlayStyle called Trivela will help with this. This is a shot that is played with the outside of your player's boot and can confuse the goalkeeper.

So there you have it! For more Ultimate Team and EA FC 24 content, check out the Mad Ready promo hub we got prepared for you. If you're in the mood to try out Career Mode, then don't miss out on the best CAMs for you to sign!