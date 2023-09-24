Best Centre Back Build for EA FC 24 Clubs

Clubs is a mode that has captured the hearts of many players competing for the title of best player in a particular position. Defence plays an important role on the football pitch, so this article will tell you about the best CB build in EA FC 24 Clubs.

To ensure that you are at your best while defending your goal providing cover for the rest of your team, let's take a look at what a professional virtual player needs.

Best CB meta in EA FC 24

The central defender must be a wall to prevent the opposite team from getting close to the goal. Physical attributes come first when creating a player's profile, so let's take a look at what a central defender should look like in EA FC 24 Clubs:

Physical Attributes

It is very essential that you can push the opponent away in certain moments, but at the same time remain mobile and agile. The centre-back should be moderately tall and light to be able to run to the ball when needed. Let's take a look at the parameters that we recommend when creating a centre-back:

We recommend creating a defender between 6'0" and 6'2" tall, which equates to approximately 1.83m - 1.88cm. Yes, you may think that a centre-back should be taller, but in some situations, this will only hurt.

You should be between 170 and 185 pounds, which is equal to 77 - 84 kg. This is important to be agile and to be able to turn quickly at any time.

We recommend using a new running style, namely Medalist. This is an optional attribute, but it will make it seem like your player is moving much faster than they are.

Best attributes for CB in EA FC 24

To be a wall in front of your team's gate, you shouldn't just improve your defence and physics, although this is also essential. A centre-back must be able to pass, receive the ball, and run fast to intercept counter-attacks in time. Let's take a look at what attributes you should spend points on in the skill tree to become a solid centre-back in Clubs mode:

Sprint Speed

This attribute is in the Pace subcategory, and it affects how fast you can run. We recommend that you level up this branch first if you have Quick Step PlayStyle enabled, but we'll talk about that later.

Ball Control & Balance

These two traits directly affect your ball control, which is important not only for centre-backs, but for players in any position. They are located in the Dribbling category, and you should definitely spend at least a few skill points on these characteristics.

Interceptions

This is one of the most important attributes of a true defender. It is included in the Defending subcategory, and this ability to intercept the ball should be a priority because it will ensure the destruction of the opponent's attack.

Standing Tackle & Def Awareness

Standing Tackle can stop an attacker running towards you, or take the ball away from someone trying to hold it. Def Awareness affects how quickly a defender can return to his position if he is outside the area he is supposed to be defending.

Jumping & Stamina

These two attributes are in the Physical category and directly affect your player's stamina and jumping ability. By improving your player's jumping ability, he will be better at picking out balls that come over the top and will be more effective with headers during corners close to the opponent's goal. Stamina affects how quickly your player tires, so please keep in mind these attributes, as they are critical for a centre-back.

Best playstyles for CB in EA FC 24

There are a total of 34 PlayStyles that you can upgrade to PlayStyles+, but let's focus on the ones that are most needed for a centre-back in EA FC 24:

Quick Step

As we mentioned when discussing the Sprint Speed attribute, this PlayStyle allows you to accelerate much faster. Use this style to run towards your opponent instantly.

Power Header

Power Header allows you to make much better use of your head when competing in the air. This PlayStyle will make your headers more powerful and accurate, which will affect your effectiveness during corners or simply passing on top.

Block

As soon as you activate this PlayStyle, you will immediately feel how much more effective your centre-back is at blocking shots that are flying into the goal. This is a must-have for any defender in EA FC 24.

Bruiser

The last PlayStyle is Bruiser. Thanks to it, your rolls will be much more powerful, so much so that your opponent will no longer look in your direction.

