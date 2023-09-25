The new era begins in a few days when EA FC 24 comes out. When playing in EA FC 24 Clubs, a successful CAM should possess strong offensive skills. An attacking midfielder with proper technique and positioning, as well as the right physical attributes and skill point allocations, can be highly effective. This guide offers tips on the best CAM build for EA FC 24 Clubs.

It will include how to allocate skill points and what to focus on during level-ups. How to use perks, attributes, and physical customization to your advantage.

While players can create different CAM builds to suit their playstyles, an all-around CAM build can make a significant impact in a well-balanced match.

Best attributes for CAM in EA FC 24

To excel in the CAM role, allocating points to specific attributes is important. Focus on investing a significant amount in 'Dribbling', some in 'Short Passing' and 'Shot Power', and a generous amount in 'Acceleration'.

Additionally, increasing your Stamina will help with the constant running back and forth. As you progress, prioritize 'Pace', 'Passing', and 'Dribbling'. As a lower-level pro with limited skill points, avoid investing in 'Defending' and 'Goalkeeping' as they are irrelevant to the best CAM build for EA FC 24 Clubs. For higher-level pros with at least 120 skill points unlocked, the same principle applies.

Pace

When creating a new pro player, we recommend allocating 5 to 8 skill points to acceleration to increase their speed off the mark. This is especially important if they will mostly operate between midfield and attack. Prioritizing acceleration over sprint speed will provide a burst of pace that is more useful in this area of the pitch.

Once other priorities have been taken care of, you can maximize acceleration and spend more on sprint speed. However, if your CAM pro operates more as a shadow striker, it is recommended to prioritize unlocking at least the first three levels of acceleration and sprint speed.

Shooting

To enhance shooting, invest 3 skill points in unlocking the first two levels of the "Shot Power" sub-category. You don't need to spend more skill points on unlocking the 5-star weak foot perk provided by the Distance Shooter perk.

Next, spend 9 skill points to unlock the first four levels of the "Finishing" sub-category. If you are a supporting striker, you can spend an additional 15 points to unlock the "Finisher" archetype. However, it is recommended to focus on other areas unless you have a lot of spare skill points.

Passing

For the best CAM build for EA FC 24 Clubs, passing and dribbling are the most important categories to focus on. To build a perfect player, invest skill points in the short-passing and long-passing sub-categories.

click to enlarge + 2 Kevin De Bruyne in EA FC 24

As a lower-level pro, start by spending 3 skill points on each. As you level up and earn more skill points, unlock more levels in both sub-categories to earn the "Architect" archetype. Following this pattern should cost about 23 skill points in total.

Dribbling

The end goal in this category is to unlock the "Maestro" and "Lynx" archetypes. As a low-level pro, invest 8 points in each agility and ball control. As you level up, spend additional points on unlocking both archetypes. As a high-level pro, invest 7 points in the dribbling tree as well. It will enhance your pro's smoothness on the ball, especially in combination with their body type.

Physical

Investing in the right areas of your physical attributes is crucial to counteract your low center of gravity and lightweight. As a lower-level pro, invest 8 skill points in the strength sub-category. As you level up, add more aggression and build stamina as well.

Following the pattern of the attached example will cost you about 22 skill points. Note that certain areas of the strength sub-category have 2/2 level unlocked, which is necessary to boost your player's reactions.

It is important to aim to unlock the Maestro, Lynx, and Architect archetypes as early as possible.

Best CAM meta in EA FC 24

As a Pro Clubs player, having a central attacking midfielder with versatile skills is crucial. The CAM should possess exceptional vision for passes, contribute to dribbling, and communicate effectively with teammates.

click to enlarge + 2 Neymar in EA FC 24

Creating The best CAM build for EA FC 24 Clubs can be a challenge but is achievable with the right attributes and perks. It is similar to creating a striker build but with some necessary adjustments. For physical traits, it is best to create a light and agile avatar with a height of 5'6" to 5'8" and a weight of around 121 lbs.

Best PlayStyles for CAM in EA FC 24

The attacking midfielder is a crucial player in any team as they are responsible for creating opportunities for their teammates. However, this role is not limited to just passing. The best CAM build for EA FC 24 Clubs should possess the ability to score goals and create chances with equal proficiency, utilizing dribbling and skills to open up opportunities. Check out how to unlock PlayStyles in EA FC 24 Clubs.

This position is highly customizable based on personal preferences, with playstyles such as Incisive Pass, Long Ball Pass, Technical, and First Touch being recommended for the best CAM build for EA FC 24 Clubs.