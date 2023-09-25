EA FC 24: Best Right Wingers for Evolutions

EA Sports FC 24 Evolution is the feature most Ultimate Team fans have been waiting for. Now this game mode has become even more interesting and flexible with the ability to upgrade players. And this guide will show you the best wingers for Evolutions in EA FC 24.

In our opinion, there are as many as five right wingers who work best for Evolutions. Keep reading for details!

What are EA FC 24 Evolutions?

click to enlarge + 6

EA FC 24 Evolutions is a new feature in Ultimate Team mode that allows you to upgrade certain players if they qualify for the Evolution category. This innovative feature requires the completion of certain objectives, after which the player's card will increase in rating. Evolutions allow you to upgrade players for free or for in-game currency, which allows you to improve more famous stars.

Evolutions requirements

Players that are eligible for EA FC 24 Evolutions must fit the following criteria:

Shooting: Max 78, Pace: Max 81, Overall: Max 78, Weak Foot: Max 4 star skills.

There will be multiple objectives throughout the year meaning that these requirements will change as FC 24 progresses.

Top five players for FC 24 Evolutions

In our opinion, this list includes the best top 5 RW players for Evolutions:

Adnan Januzaj (77 OVR)

click to enlarge + 6

Adnan Januzaj, who plays for FC Sevilla, is our choice for the Spanish La Liga. He will have an overall rating of 83 and can become a very balanced winger. His dribbling score will be 89 and his passing score will be 84.

Trincão (77 OVR)

click to enlarge + 6

Francisco Trincão is a young footballer who plays for Sporting CP. Yes, the Portuguese league is not the most popular, but just look at his stats: Dribbling 89, Shooting 82, and Pace 83, bringing his overall to 84. This makes him a very balanced winger who can stay in a team for a long time.

Zakaria Aboukhlal (75 OVR)

click to enlarge + 6

Toulouse FC's Zakaria Aboukhlal is our pick from Ligue 1. Although he only has one silver card, Aboukhlal has some important talents. His Weak Foot reaches 5 stars and his Skill Moves 4 stars, making him almost irreplaceable in the team. After the upgrade, his speed will be 90!

Lisa Kolb (79 OVR)

click to enlarge + 6

Lisa Kolb is a young lady from Austria who plays for SC Freiburg. After the upgrade, her Overall will reach 85, Dribbling 87 and Passing 84, not bad, right?

Jacob Murphy (76 OVR)

click to enlarge + 6

Jacob Murphy is our pick from the Premier League. This player represents Newcastle Utd and will be very balanced after the upgrade. His Pace will reach 88 and his Dribbling will reach 86, despite the fact that he will only be able to improve his overall stats to 83.

