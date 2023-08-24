The global release of EA FC 24 is almost within touching distance as the excitement continues to build. With pitch notes covering everything new or updated in the new game, we have a clear understanding of Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and the Gameplay.

Career Mode fans are excited to test out the new game features, additions, and gameplay with the AI looking like it is the best and smartest it has ever been. Gameplay for Career Mode is set to produce an authentic experience in every single match.

Career Mode is a fantastic way to express yourself as a manager and also on the pitch, playing with exciting talents that Ultimate Team players may not be able to play with. Creating storylines with these players allows for special moments to be created. This being said one of the most enjoyable positions to cover is wingers and that is exactly what we will be doing today with left wingers. This article will cover the best LWs in EA FC 24 Career Mode to make your gaming experience that little bit more enjoyable!

Best Left-Wingers in EA FC 24

It is worth noting that all ratings are predicted and all potentials are predictions ahead of EA FC 24.

Firstly, we will start with the highest-rated left-wingers in the game that you can sign in Career Mode for instant success! These players may not be young talents, but, they will bring quality right away to your team if you can afford them!

Secondly, we will cover top talents in FC 24 Career Mode that have plenty of room for growth within Career Mode and can develop into world-class players!

Left-Wingers are known for their flair, ability to take on players and score some crazy goals!

Best LWs in EA FC 24

As we look at the best left-wingers in EA FC 24 we will first look at the top players to bring instant success to your club. Left-wingers are known for their creative assets and tight dribbling to beat their marker. Saying this, we will then share the biggest LW talents that will develop into top-quality players in FC 24 Career Mode. These talents will help you build great storylines in Career Mode and will allow you to play with some of the biggest talents in the game.

Neymar Jr (Al Hilal - 88 OVR)

Neymar may have moved outside of Europe however, he will remain one of the best left wingers in EA FC 24! With a predicted rating of 88 for FC 24, he remains in good shape! His talent is known to be one of the best however, with reoccurring injury problems he often struggles to complete a full season fit.

Neymar

Heung Min Son (Spurs - 88 OVR)

Son will remain an 88-rated player for FC 24, he is ready for the 2023/24 season with new manager Ange Postecoglou. Son is a fantastic player in FC 24 with a good pace and electrifying shooting!

Son

Sadio Mane (Al Nassr - 88 OVR)

Mane joins Ronaldo at Al Nassr after what could be said as a disappointing spell at Bayern Munich. Mane remains one of the best left wingers in FC 24 for another year and it will be interesting to see how he does in the Saudi Pro League.

Mane

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid - 88 OVR)

One of the most exciting players in the world at the moment, Vini Jr is set to be upgraded in EA FC 24. His pace, dribbling, skill, and shooting are scary good and at the age of just 23 years old, he has loads more room to develop!

Vinicus Jr

Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich - 87 OVR)

Bayern Munich star Coman remains one of the best left wingers in the world with great pace and dribbling to make him one of the most effective attackers in a one-on-one scenario.

Coman

Honourable mentions

We have three more players for you that fall under the top LWs in the game. Two coming from the treble-winning side Manchester City who are filled with talent!

Name Overall Rating Club Position Phil Foden 87 Manchester City LW Raheem Sterling 86 Chelsea LW Jack Grealish 86 Manchester City LW

Best young LWs for Career Mode

Now we will display the best young LWs that are available in EA FC 24 Career Mode, This consists of the biggest young talents under the age of 21 years old who have room to develop into world-class players.

Ansu Fati (Barcelona - 79 OVR 89 OVR)

Barcelona are full of wonderkids across the park and at LW it is no different, La Masia star Ansu Fati is a world-class talent who has no roof over his potential in real life. In FC 24 he is a very technical player with good pace and at full potential he is unstoppable.

Fati

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United - 74 OVR 87 POT)

Argentinian and Manchester United star Garnacho is next on this list of players with top potential, finally breaking through with the first team Garnacho is a talented winger who loves to run directly to goal!

Samuel Iling-Junior (Juventus - 74 OVR 86 POT)

English star Iling-Junior is enjoying life in Italy as he was able to 12 matches in the 2022/23 Serie A campaign. He holds good pace and dribbling, his shooting has a lot of room for improvement but with 86 potential we have no concerns that he will develop into a top class winger.

Fares Chaibi (Toulouse - 73 OVR 85 POT)

A bit of a different winger to the rest, Chaibi is not a fast agile winger that likes to beat his man. Chaibi is a well-rounded left winger who can cover all areas of the pitch with good physicality, defending, and decent shooting he is very well-rounded. Could be perfect for a 3-5-2 formation as a LM with his good use of defensive attributes.

Gianluca Prestianni (Velez - 69 OVR 85 POT)

Argentinian wonderkid Prestianni is rapid, with 88 pace and 77 dribbling already from the get-go he can beat his marker and run through onto goal. He also has 4-star skills which could change by the release of FC 24. A top-class wonderkid who develops into a monster!

Honourable mentions

We have three hidden gems for you that you can add into your FC 24 Career Mode teams. Ranging from 75 to 64 rated for the perfect options for a club with or without a lot of money.

Name Overall - Potential Club Age Alan Velasco 75 - 85 Dallas 20 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku 70 - 85 Sporting CP 19 Mika Godts 64 - 85 Ajax 18

