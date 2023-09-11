EA Sports FC 24 is almost here and as the days count down, excitement for the newest release by EA grows!

Leaks are coming through thick and fast and player ratings are a huge talking point before a new game comes out. We have already covered teams like, Barcelona, Man City, and Bayern Munich and will continue to do so until the end of FIFA 23!

Atletico Madrid is the latest team to have their ratings leaked, so let's take a look at their ratings for EA FC 24!

Atletico Madrid player ratings in EA FC 24

Atletico Madrid is the third most successful team in Spain, behind Barcelona and their rivals, Real Madrid.

However, with two La Liga trophies in the past decade, Atleti is making a case for being on the same level as these two giants in world football.

With great teams, come great players, and in EA FC 24, Atletico Madrid has some of the best players in the game and some of the most OP players too!

Here are the Atletico Madrid player ratings in EA FC 24:

click to enlarge + 4 Atletico Madrid player ratings

Jan Oblak (88 OVR)

This is Jan Oblak's tenth season with Atleti, and the Slovenian has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world since joining from Benfica.

However, he has received a -1 downgrade from FIFA 23, after getting 12 clean sheets in 28 games. Still, he remains one of the best GKs in EA FC 24!

Antoine Griezmann (88 OVR)

A La Liga legend in his own right, Antoine Griezmann has been given a huge +5 rating boost for EA FC 24, after an incredible season last campaign.

The Frenchman scored 15 goals and assisted 16 times in the league, which is quite incredible!

Marcos Llorente (84 OVR)

Marcos Llorente looks like he's going to be insane in EA FC 24 and we are sure lots of players will be using his card early on!

With 89 pace and incredibly well-rounded stats, Llorente looks like the perfect midfielder for a starter team.

click to enlarge + 4 Marcos Llorente

Rodrigo De Paul (84 OVR)

A well-rounded midfielder, Rodrigo De Paul won the World Cup last year and with nine-goal contributions in the league, he retains his rating of 84 for EA FC 24.

Koke (84 OVR)

Atleti will have three 84-rated CMs in EA FC 24, however, Koke is likely to be the least used, purely because of his pace.

Although he has been given a +1 upgrade, he doesn't compare in stats to De Paul and Llorente.

Memphis Depay (84 OVR)

Depay is always a fun card to use on FIFA, and it looks like this will carry over to FC 24. With 80+ stats on all attributes bar defending, the Dutchman could be a great pick-up in Ultimate Team. He even has 5-star skills!

click to enlarge + 4 Memphis Depay

Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

Gimenez looks like a solid CB once again in EA FC 24, however, his pace doesn't quite live up to the Eder Militao/Kounde levels as other La Liga options.

Alvaro Morata (83 OVR)

Morata has received a huge +3 upgrade in EA FC 24, after netting 13 goals last season for his club.

The striker consistently performs for Spain and Atleti and has been rewarded by EA for his efforts last season.

Angel Correa (82 OVR)

This card does not look like an 82 rating at all! Angel Correa should be in everyone's starter team! Despite a -1 downgrade from FIFA 23, the Argentine forward has insane stats and will likely be very meta in-game.

Mario Hermoso (82 OVR)

Mario Hermoso earned two TOTW cards in FIFA 23 and they both made him a good selection for a La Liga Spanish CB.

He also has received a +2 in his rating in EA FC 24 and could be a good starter squad centre-back.

Thomas Lemar (82 OVR)

Another exciting-looking player in EA FC 24 is Thomas Lemar, who despite being another Atleti player receiving a -1 downgrade, looks to be very OP.

Loading...

The Frenchman will be seen a lot in the early Weekend Leagues, we are sure!

Stefan Savic (82 OVR)

Savic drops to an 82 rating in EA FC 24 and is starting to feature less for Diego Simeone's side as of late. The Montenegro international is past his thirties now, so don't be surprised if EA downgrades him again next season.

click to enlarge + 4 Atletico Stadium

Saul (80 OVR)

Saul retains the same rating as FIFA 23. The Spanish midfielder has worked his way back into the Madrid side despite being sent out on loan a few seasons ago to Chelsea.

Caglar Soyuncu (77 OVR)

Caglar Soyuncu is the only player to have transferred to Atleti in this list, and the lowest rated too. Moving from Leicester City after their relegation campaign last season, where he only featured seven times, the Turkish international has been given a chance at a big Spanish club! Although EA has given him a -1 on his rating.

For more of the latest EA FC 24 news, keep up to date with RealSport101.